In 2017, 32% of fourth graders couldn’t read above a basic reading level, and changing the way teachers approach literacy can make a difference in early reading skills, according to NPR. James Madison University’s teacher preparation program was recently recognized for just that — educating future teachers how to teach literacy.
The National Council on Teacher Quality recently awarded JMU with an A+ for its program preparing future teachers to teach literacy in its Teacher Prep Review: Strengthening Elementary Reading Instruction report. JMU was among 48 national programs and five schools in Virginia that were recognized as exemplary programs.
JMU’s education program has licensure programs for elementary education that incorporate literacy, as well as a graduate advanced licensure program in literacy education.
Bryan Zugelder, associate dean for academic affairs and partnerships in the College of Education, said faculty have literacy coursework that’s woven throughout the whole education program and use research, state regulations and literacy organizations to develop literacy programs.
“It’s complex and comprehensive,” Zugelder said. “Elementary teachers, they must know how to teach students literacy — especially how to read how to write, because that's the foundation of everything they do in elementary school.”
Ultimately, literacy is about decoding and encoding words to reach comprehension, said the academic unit head of educational foundations and exceptionalities Dannette Allen-Bronaugh. By third grade, Allen-Bronaugh said, education moves from learning to read into reading to learn.
“Literacy is foundational to long-term learning, to life,” Allen-Bronaugh said. “So it's very important that our students are proficient readers.”
The graduate program in literacy education at JMU requires students to have three years of teaching experience. Zugelder said having faculty focusing on literacy in both the undergraduate and graduate programs helps the faculty understand and use what’s happening in classrooms to drive their programming.
The elementary education program also zeroes in on how to fill educational gaps and address inequities in learning to help build literacy skills in students who may need additional help, Zugelder and Allen-Bronaugh said. Students who attend JMU’s teacher preparation program have said they feel well prepared to teach literacy, but always know they can improve, Zugelder said.
“It doesn't stop there. It requires lifelong learning,” Zugelder said. “That's why state licensure requires that you get [continuing education] that you need to continue to stay with the latest trends that are happening.”
NCTQ analyzed schools by looking at course materials for elementary reading courses and evaluates the materials across approaches like planned lecture topics, assigned readings, opportunities for practice and assignments and assessments. The report looks for evidence that teachers learn about phonics, fluency, vocabulary, comprehension and phenomic awareness.
Being recognized by NCTQ was “a good affirmation” for the program, Zugelder said, but isn’t the only aspect they look at when analyzing their programs. Zugelder said they’re also accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation and look to the Department of Education to ensure they’re meeting licensure requirements.
“We — just as good teachers of literacy — we don't just use one data point,” Zugelder said. “We look at holistically, how are we doing? And we know that we're recognized in all these different areas for being good quality.”
