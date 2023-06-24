Tenth Red Wing Folk Music Festival Marks Tradition For Families Near And Far

MOUNT SOLON — Nothing raises goose bumps quite like the echo of a fiddle being tuned or a banjo being picked.
The sounds bounced off the towering Natural Chimneys rock formations and across the music meadow announcing the start of the tenth Red Wing Roots Music Festival Friday through Sunday.
Located on the grounds of Natural Chimneys Park — just across the Augusta County line — Red Wing X took place over the weekend. By late Friday morning, hundreds of cars packed the neighboring farm fields sporting license plates from New York to Florida and every state in between.
The words, "welcome, welcome, welcome," rang out across the grounds at precisely noon on Friday. The Steel Wheels took to the Blue Ridge Timberwrights Stage and played the opening set. Tents had been pitched, bubbles were floating throughout the crowd and it already both looked and felt like Red Wing X was going to be a year to remember.
Since its debut in July 2013, Red Wing has gained popularity among folk and Americana festivalgoers from across the country — and those from right here at home. Started by the Harrisonburg-rooted band The Steel Wheels, the festival has also turned into a uniquely Harrisonburg-rooted event.
Many locals have attended the festival each year from its start. Lead singer of The Steel Wheels, Trent Wagler, said those who had been returning to Red Wing for each of the three-day festivals had collectively spent and an entire month making memories and music as one.
For more than 120 young musicians and a core group of instructors, the Red Wing festivities actually began on June 18, when Red Wing Academy kicked off. Led by Eric Brubaker, the Academy is a four-day intensive camp for up-and-coming violin, viola, cello, bass, guitar, mandolin and banjo students ages 5 – 19.
Red Wing Academy's performance remained a highlight of Friday's line-up. At 4 p.m. the tent covering the Kinfolk Stage was packed with proud parents and community members alike.
"[Red Wing has experienced] intentional and thoughtful growth," said Eric Brubaker, fiddler for The Steel Wheels and host of Red Wing Academy. "The Academy is one visible part of that."
The Academy was added to festival number three in 2015. It featured 40 violin players and has been steadily including and inspiring more young musicians ever since, organizers said.
"The beautiful thing is that it hasn't changed. The simple things — like its sense of community — have stayed the same," Wagler said, when asked about how the festival has evolved over the years.
Some might argue that the sense of community has gotten stronger.
When the festival first got off the ground, band members were part of the crew too. Now an entire culture and community of volunteers and event staff has risen up who keep returning year after year to make sure that the show continues to go on.
"It's almost as if it has its own breath," Wagler said. "I am proud to have been part of its creation, but now Redwing is teaching me."
In thinking about the next decade of Red Wing Roots, Wagler and Brubaker aspire to cultivate a strong festival legacy and spur the local music culture without growing out of the close-knit feeling that makes Red Wing special and strive to keep the experience of its patrons first, they said.
Peter and Christy Norment are one of the local families that have partaken in Red Wing for all ten festivals.
"It's one of the highlights of our summer," Peter Norment said. "It feels like a big lawn party for all the people you know and care about in Harrisonburg."
Christy Norment chimed in that they have had discussions at the dinner table with their children about whether Red Wing or Christmas is better — and Red Wing always wins out.
"I've been introduced to a lot more artists," Christy mentioned. "Some I had never heard of, but haven't stopped listening to ever since."
Red Wing X brought 55 artists — some of which are veteran Red Wing performers — to the area and such a big anniversary called for numerous big names in the music industry to be featured at this year's festival including Melissa Carper, Andrew Marlin, and Sierra Ferrell.
Allie Leffler hails from Afton and is the artist relations manager for Red Wing Roots. For the past ten festivals, she has taken care of each of the now hundreds of artists' experiences onsite and offered a perspective on the growth of Red Wing from a behind-the-scenes staff point of view.
"[While Red Wing] has changed in so many ways," Leffler said, "there's been a building of love behind it and people have those beautiful connections to each other and to the festival itself."
According to Leffler, year one brought people who were curious and this year is the continuation of one massive family reunion.
"It's all the little boutique touches that go into putting on the festival that make Red Wing one of a kind," Leffler said. "There was nothing like this before and they wanted to create something for the community in this area. You know you're doing something right when you see those friendly faces returning year after year."
Another aspect that has made Red Wing so popular over the years is its family-friendly atmosphere. Nestled into their traditional campground spot is a collection of tents that represent one of the groups of families and friends that meet at Red Wing each year since the second festival.
Regina Hissong mentioned that the reason she loved Red Wing Roots the most was that she "loves a crowded table" and spent three meals a day, each day dining with her camping crew — who is made up of a collection of educators from Harrisonburg City Schools.
"It's a sacred place to dine together and have shared memories," remarked Hissong as an impressive spaghetti supper was being set out on the table.
Kris and Paige Vass represent yet another Harrisonburg family who like of Red Wing Roots. They started coming to the festival in 2015 when their son — Gram — joined the inaugural Red Wing Academy. Since then, both of their children have joined the Academy and Red Wing stays a key date on their calendar.
"This is the most relaxed I feel all year," Paige said. "I get to watch my kids be kids and its pure joy."
According to Kris, the festival was named after a popular Steel Wheels song that speaks on the passing down of family tradition.
"It's really cool to see our kids and their friends passing along the traditions that are going to keep the circle going," Kris said.
It had been an opening day filled with good food, even better music, dancing and plenty of laughter to go around.
As the crowds were shifting to the Shenandoah Mountain stage to hear Old Crow Medicine show perform, dark clouds gathered quickly in the sky overhead. At 8 p.m. the band came on as planned, but the highly anticipated performance of the night lasted about 30 seconds before a shelter-in-place order was announced.
For the next three hours, thunder cracked and lightning lit up the night sky while rain poured down in torrents.
A majority of those hundreds of cars mentioned earlier scrambled to vacate the premises during the storm and the grassy fields quickly turned into a mudhole. The heroes of the night became a few guys dressed in rain slicks — covered head to toe in mud — who were up until the early hours of the morning pushing cars that had gotten stuck in all the muck.
By the time the worst of the storm had passed, Old Crow Medicine Show was well on their way to the next show in Kentucky and the festival grounds became a ghost town. Disappointment turned to joy, however when the last show did indeed go on and festival goers crawled out of the woodwork to hear the Robert Randolph Band rock the stage.
Take the energy, the live music and the unpredictability of the weather — multiply it by three days — and that's the extent of the Red Wing experience.
Until next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.