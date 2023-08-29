Harrisonburg’s Texas Inn restaurant celebrated its one-year anniversary on Monday. The location is the chain’s most recent addition, and its first outside of Lynchburg.
The restaurant commemorated the event by launching the new “Duke Burger” — a double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise. It is the first double hamburger on the chain’s menu, named both for James Madison University’s mascot and the brand of mayonnaise — Duke's — used by the chain.
Additionally, the Harrisonburg store, located at the intersection of Main and Water Streets downtown, gave away free shot glasses decorated with the chain’s logo.
Owner Dave Saunders said the Harrisonburg location’s first year has seen both success and growing pains.
“It’s a learning experience because it’s our first one outside of Lynchburg,” Saunders explained. “Every market is a little different."
Saunders said last year, at both Lynchburg locations combined, its signature sandwich, the cheesy western, was very popular. Those locations sold 10,000 sandwiches, over the year. In Harrisonburg, the Texas Inn only sold 700 cheesy westerns.
Saunders explained how he and co-owner Melissa Thurston strive to respect the Texas Inn’s 88-year history.
“We try to do business the same way,” said Saunders. “Every single burger is hand-rolled, every single tomato is hand-sliced.”
Saunders also highlighted that the chain has used the same chili recipe since 1927.
The chain, as it exists now, started business in 1935 in Lynchburg, as a spin-off of Roanoke’s Texas Tavern. However, the two businesses diverged when the Lynchburg location was sold, according to the Texas Tavern’s website.
Saunders also said that things would be very different at the downtown location if not for the employees working there.
“Our success up here, lately, has been due to the staff,” said Saunders. “We only have two people working here that were hired in the initial 18-person shift. Filling out the rest of the team with people who really get who we are has taken a long time. We’ve had almost no turnover in the last five months. The staff here, they know people’s names. That’s the kind of connection we want to make with people.”
Saunders also explained that he plans to expand the restaurant to Richmond in the future — a plan that was initially conceived before he even had an idea to open a store in Harrisonburg. This plan, however, was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“We have people calling us all the time, asking us if we’d sell them a franchise,” Saunders explained. “We tell them, it’s family owned. It’s not a franchise. But, it’s got me thinking.”
The chain will celebrate its 88th anniversary in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.