MIDDLETOWN — Belle Grove has hired award-winning textile and fiber artist Carole Gary Staples to create a quilt that will honor the more than 270 individuals who were enslaved at the plantation from the 1780s to the 1860s, according to a Belle Grove media release.
"This unique art piece will be a lasting memorial honoring these men, women, and children, and will introduce the story of their lives to museum visitors," the release states.
Hite family records include lists of the people they enslaved at Belle Grove including their name, birthdate, and, in some instances, their mother’s name.
The Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America is a partner on this project, and its members transcribed the names and dates onto muslin quilt blocks. Guild members also facilitated community stitching workshops where participants each stitched a slave's name.
Representatives from Belle Grove and the Embroiderers' Guild will be at Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville and on Sunday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. Attendees are welcome to come “make-a-stitch” for the quilt.
Staples, who lives in West Chester, Ohio, will create the final design for the quilt top, arranging the name blocks by families, wherever possible, according to the release. She will select colorful African-inspired fabrics to enhance the design of the quilt. “I am very happy and excited to be part of this important, enlightening project memorializing the significance of these enslaved people," she stated.
With more than 30 years of experience, Staples' work has been featured in museums and art galleries throughout the United States, Africa, Europe, and Asia and in numerous books, newspapers, and exhibit catalogs. In addition to solo exhibitions of her work, she has created pieces for exhibits that honored Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, and Desmond Tutu.
Her artwork largely consists of 100% cotton fabrics pieced and embellished to create an image.
Staples expects to complete the quilt top by early 2024 and will advise on how the quilt should be hand-quilted. The latter will be a community effort, and individuals and groups will be invited to Belle Grove to participate in the quilting process. When completed, the quilt will hang on the wall on the lower level of the Manor House at the entrance to “Unearthing Enslaved Lives at Belle Grove,” which contains artifacts from archaeology done at the enslaved quartering site.
Support for making this quilt was provided by a grant from Crescent Cities Charities and a gift from Frederick S. and Christine Andreae.
Belle Grove Plantation is located off U.S. 11 at 336 Belle Grove Road just south of Middletown. It is a nonprofit historic house museum that is a National Trust for Historic Preservation historic site. It also is one of the partners in Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
