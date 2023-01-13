A local nonprofit is celebrating 60 years in the area.
The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities by including them in the community.
To celebrate the milestone, The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham is engaged in a number of initiatives.
On Jan. 5, participants in The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham gathered around a long, folding table in downtown Harrisonburg shop Horizon Gifts & Board Games. Participants of the Arc completed art projects for a show that opened at Horizon Gifts & Board Games on Jan. 6 during the First Fridays of the Valley art walk.
Participants in The Arc came to Horizon Gifts & Board Games regularly leading up to the art show to make illustrations that got turned into wooden cutouts by The Arc staff and volunteers.
“Sometimes when people are different folks are kind of nervous and maybe intimidated about saying or doing the wrong thing,” said Heather Denman, executive director of The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day food distribution on Monday. The partnership will take place at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center from 1 to 4 p.m., according to a press release.
Before the distribution, Ronnie Brandon, of iRon Lion World and organizer of Reggae in the Valley, will deliver the “I Have a Dream,” speech.
The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham participants volunteer at the event. Denman said participants have opportunities to volunteer often, as an empowering experience where they can work alongside the rest of the community.
“Providing opportunities for people to get to know one another is a really great way to bridge those gaps,” Denman said.
Finally, the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham will collaborate with the Arts Council of the Valley for “Opening Doors: the Art of Inclusion.”
For the project, local artists are decorating real doors as works of art. The doors, which are slated to be complete in March, will be displayed throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to Denman.
Some of the doors may be auctioned at a gala for The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham next fall, Denman said.
“Let’s look at inclusion as a whole,” Denman said. “We hope this art exhibit will bring our community together and see how people with differences can get along and make a better community.”
