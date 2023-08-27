NEW MARKET — There's a new sign hanging in the window of a tiny town's beloved women's boutique.
Rather than announcing something fun and exciting for The Buttercup's customers to look forward to, it's black and white block letters that spell out "for rent."
The sign signals a bittersweet truth, following the store's announcement that it will be closing its doors in early September.
"There is not a financial reason that we are closing the store," owner Cristi Coryell explained. "[It's for reasons that] are very rooted in my spiritual walk. As a small business, you have highs and lows and we've ridden them for three years. We've had this beautiful journey, we've met people where they are, we have connected with people in this space in some really authentic ways. I'm so proud of what this little shop has done in this community and I will treasure the relationships that I have made here."
The small white storefront on South Congress Street in New Market has been a hair salon, a seafood restaurant and even a billiards club. Despite the discouragement of a raging global pandemic, Coryell started renting the building in November, 2020, and that's when The Buttercup was born.
"The Buttercup — like human beings — has more on the inside than what people expect," Coryell said. "Her story and her reach is more than just a boutique inside a small town in Shenandoah County. [In closing the store], I am being obedient to what I feel God is asking me to do. He opened this space for us and it is because I listened in that moment of my life to be brave and to be courageous and to open the store to be a place that was a reflection of himself to the community that he was planting us in."
Coryell spent two decades living on the west coast, working in the education field — first with public school and then with Napa Valley wine. Family in Virginia called her to this area, but when she arrived she realized there was nowhere to shop like the boutiques she had come to love so much in California. In order to fill that need for both herself and others, she decided to become a full-time business owner and found a much bigger purpose in the process.
The front of the store was stocked with a variety of handmade jewelry and in-season, in-style jeans, tops and dresses while the back has shelves and tables filled with locally made goods like mugs, candles and tea towels. In the three years since The Buttercup's opening, it has become much more than just a place that sells all sorts of pretty things, its owner said.
At its roots, The Buttercup has embodied what it means for a fashion-focused business to make a difference in the community through clothing, according to staff and customers.
While Coryell worked on organizing in the back, employee Sara Hagan greeted a customer who had come to make one last shopping trip at a small business that had played such a special role in her life, she said.
The very first time the customer marched into The Buttercup, she tried on a black floral dress. Something about the atmosphere of the store gave her the courage to step out of the dressing room and ask the ladies at the counter how it looked.
After an overwhelming amount of support for the outfit, the customer bought it and immediately slipped it on while sitting in her car in the parking lot. Ever since, that's the dress that comes out of the closet when a little confidence boost is needed.
That customer did not wish to be named, but her story is echoed by the dozens of testimonials left online and shared in passing from one customer to the next.
"Every positive and heartfelt memory [I have of this place]," Coryell said, "revolves around our customers. They are the reason why we are here and the reason why we have been so successful. They put their trust in us by sharing their stories and their lives with us and so when I say 'Hi Friends' I really mean just that. It's become a place that emits authentic hospitality where people have learned to feel safe."
One year after opening the New Market store, Coryell opened a second business location in downtown Woodstock. While the original location will be closing for good after business hours on Sept. 9, The Buttercup in Woodstock will continue to serve as a space for all the current and future "buttercup babes" in addition to maintaining its vivacious online presence.
"Doors open and doors close, and this is the end of the season of what The Buttercup looks like here and now, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the season for The Buttercup at large," Coryell said. "Our family has always referred to The Buttercup as an altar — a place where we have done our best to be love and light to whoever walks through the door. Even though it is bittersweet and I have cried hundreds and hundreds of tears, it is okay to have those emotions when change comes. It is hard, it is sad, but I am oh so proud and excited to see what comes next."
