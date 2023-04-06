BRIDGEWATER — The Cayambis Sinfonietta will present a lyceum at Bridgewater College on Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. in the concert hall of the Carter Center for Worship and Music. A national leader in the performance of the classical music of the Americas, the Cayambis Sinfonietta is a 13-member chamber orchestra made up of some of the area’s finest musicians.
Conducted by music director Dr. John L. Walker, the program will feature works by Ricardo Castillo, Edward MacDowell, Jose Pablo Moncayo, Antonio Carlos Gomes and more. The concert at Bridgewater is the second stop on a three-day spring tour spanning from Blacksburg to Radford, Va., supported by the A&M Blank Foundation, Virginia Humanities and the Community Foundation of New River Valley.
The Cayambis Sinfonietta is the performance arm of the Cayambis Institute for Latin American Studies in Music (CILASiM), whose mission is to strengthen the awareness and appreciation of Latin American classical music by developing a full-spectrum approach to its creation, performance and scholarship.
The lyceum concert series at Bridgewater College is free and open to the public.
AT A GLANCE
Lyceum Concert: The Cayambis Sinfonietta
When: Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 7 p.m.
Where: Concert Hall, Carter Center for Worship and Music
Notes: Free and open to the public
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.