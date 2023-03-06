HARRISONBURG – The Court Square Theater Bluegrass Series announces a return visit by The Country Gentlemen Tribute Bandon Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets for this popular bluegrass group are $20 ($25 at the door) and are now available at courtsquaretheater.org.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. performance. An exciting homage to one of the most influential bands in bluegrass history, The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band faithfully recreates tunes once thought to be lost for the ages.The performance features Mike Phipps on guitar with “Charlie Waller” sound-alike vocals, David Propst on mandolin and vocals, Lynwood Lunsford on banjo and vocals, Eric Troutman on upright bass and vocals, and Geoff Gay on dobro and vocals.
Court Square Theater hosts The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band Saturday, Mar 11. For moreinformation — or to purchase tickets — visitcourtsquaretheater.org or call 540.433.9189.
Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, Court Square Theater isoperated by Arts Council of the Valley. Programs are supported by 2023 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors James McHone Jewelry, Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty and Riner Rentals.
