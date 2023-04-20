Beaver Creek Church located at 5610 Beaver Creek Road in Bridgewater will be hosting a live concert in the sanctuary Saturday, April 22, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The concert will feature music by The Crestman, a southern gospel quartet based out of Staunton that has been spreading the love of Jesus Christ through song for more than 40 years. There will also be opening vocals from a musical family within the congregation.
An Italian style dinner will be provided in the fellowship hall concluding the concert, which was graciously donated by Francesco's Italian Restaurant in Bridgewater, event coordinator Mary Miller said.
The event is free of charge, but a goodwill donation will be collected to support two different members of the community.
One is a young lady raising funds to travel with Liberty University to the Balkans. The other is a thirteen-year-old girl struggling to recover from a recent bone marrow transplant after battling an illness for several years and needs help covering medical expenses.
Miller has been a keystone in coordinating the concert among other events since her induction as the outreach director for Beaver Creek Church.
"We need the church filled," expressed Miller, "and I feel this community is a very giving community as opposed to where I came from."
All the materials for the event were donated, so a hundred percent of the money raised will go directly to supporting the girls. Miller is hoping to raise between $5,000 and $6,000.
For more information regarding the benefit concert contact the church by calling 540-828-2767.
