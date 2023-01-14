One of the first years after Ron Copeland first bought The Little Grill in 1992, the whole crew was repainting the tiny restaurant in Harrisonburg.
At the time, he was still dating his wife, Melaine Copeland. Ron Copeland wrote, “I love you,” in green paint over the salmon pink on the walls and encircled it with a heart. Each time the restaurant has been painted, somebody leaves a small ring of the previous paint color around the heart, which is still visible above the host’s stand.
“It’s been there for 30 years,” Ron Copeland said. “It’s what all the customers see when they walk in the door is, ‘I love you.’”
Ron Copeland first came to The Little Grill, a staple restaurant with an eighty-year pedigree in the exact location on North Main Street, in Harrisonburg, as a student at James Madison University. He started working there in the mid-1980s. Ron Copeland said he and Melaine got married in 1994 and ran the restaurant together.
As a few years went by, Ron Copeland said he wanted to go to graduate school but didn’t want to lose The Little Grill. Instead, Copeland said friends encouraged him to look into worker-owned cooperatives like The Cheeseboard Collective in Berkeley, Calif.
Finding mentorship and guidance, Ron Copeland said he and a group of six others got together and worked very hard to launch The Little Grill Collective in 2003.
“We met weekly for almost a year -- I think it was ten months. And we would do it on Wednesday nights after work. Like at 11 o’clock at night we would meet,” Ron Copeland said. “It was exciting. I looked at the notes from back then. Man, we were hard core.”
Ron Copeland said Casa Nueva, another worker-owned collective restaurant in Athens, Ohio, hosted team members from The Little Grill Collective to support its launch.
“Almost everybody that worked here was a worker-owner and you know, one person did finance, one person did maintenance one person did back of house and there were committees,” Ron Copeland said. “It was quite an elaborate thing. It was a very cool thing.”
Ron Copeland said not everyone who worked at The Little Grill Collective was an owner, but usually between nine and 12 of the employees signed on to be owners.
While the collective survived for just about 20 years, Ron Copeland said there were just five worker-owners at the time it closed down in September. For months, the fate of The Little Grill Collective was unknown.
While it’s said to date back to the 1940s, locals remember the restaurant serving dinnertime fare and “cloverleaf” buns on checkered tablecloths, said Sheila Higgins, 71, of Port Republic.
Higgins, an only child who was born and raised in Harrisonburg, said her parents, Weldon Higgins and Mary Lee Higgins, took her to the restaurant every Sunday after church in the same building that stands today.
While Higgins hasn’t spent much time in The Little Grill Collective in recent years, she said after high school, she would come in to eat breakfast whenever she had business at Whitmer’s Tires & Service, which is located next door at 611 N. Main Street.
“It’s hard to know exactly what happened along the way. I think COVID was a big one,” Ron Copeland said. “The challenge of a worker cooperative is there’s no equity. You work hard and you get your share of the profit but then when its time to go you don’t really get anything. It’s a cool thing for a lot of reasons but that’s one of the downsides.”
Ron Copeland, who said he’s worked as a business consultant recently, said he heard the restaurant was shutting its doors on Sept. 2 because his youngest child worked there, not as an owner.
Ron Copeland said he immediately started thinking of ways to help the business. After meeting with the owners, supporting another potential buyer that didn’t pan out, and giving it lots of thought, Ron and Melaine Copeland said they spent a long time considering what decision to make.
“Mel and I – both, we’d talk about it, we’d go sit in a restaurant and we’d just talk for two hours and be like, ‘Are we wasting our time? Why are we talking about The Little Grill?’” Ron Copeland said. “It seemed like every time we’d stop and talk, we’d end up talking about the ‘Grill and like, ‘Well, what would it be like?’”
After consulting their three children, who have each worked at The Little Grill Collective, and connecting with a few key potential staff, Ron and Melaine Copeland said made the decision to buy The Little Grill Collective and reopen it as The Little Grill, shedding the worker-owned element.
Ron Copeland said he signed a lease with Veronica Whitmer, who owns Whitmer’s Tires & Service and the building The Little Grill is in. Both buildings are on the same plot of property, Veronica Whitmer said.
Before Whitmer’s Tires and The Little Grill, Veronica Whitmer said the tire store was once the site of a swimming pool. The Little Grill’s building was the bathhouse, Whitmer said, pulling a file folder of yellowed newspaper clippings from behind the counter at her store.
The Copelands hired William “Billy” Bleecker as a new general manager for The Little Grill along with front- and back-of-house managers. Bleecker currently works as a co-chef at Clementine and has been involved in special events at The Little Grill in past years.
“That was a big turning-point for me,” Ron Copeland said. “When I owned the ‘Grill before, you may think I’m exaggerating but I worked 75 to 80 hours a week. I worked all the time and I didn’t know any better – I thought that’s what you were supposed to do.”
They plan to reopen with extended hours. The collective opened at 8 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Ron Copeland said The Little Grill would open at 7 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday when it first reopens. The Copelands said they plan to reopen the restaurant in phases beginning in early spring. Ron Copeland said there is no date for the initial reopening yet.
“We’re going to open a restaurant with a new crew that a lot of people might want to come to,” Ron Copeland said. “You have to go from zero to sixty in one day. That’s a challenge.”
In the first phase, the restaurant will be open with similar hours to the collective, serving breakfast and lunch six days a week and brunch on the weekends. Ron Copeland said that the menu, logo, and décor will be similar with exciting updates. Later on, the plan is to add evening hours and events.
“In general, our goal is that it will be exactly like the ‘Grill, except there will be some other awesome thing,” Ron Copeland said. “Just like home, but then something surprising.”
Standing under the same heart he painted 30 years ago, Ron and Melaine Copeland said The Little Grill feels like a part of them.
“We have very deep roots here,” Ron Copeland said. “Who are the best people we know in our lives who we love and send Christmas cards to and think about all the time? They have all worked at the ‘Grill or been customers here.”
