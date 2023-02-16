The Little Grill in Harrisonburg is reopening its doors, with former owners Ron and Melaine Copeland taking the reins once again.
However, before the restaurant opens, the owners need some help preparing the building.
The Copelands are hoping to open doors at 621 N. Main St. by the end of March, Ron Copeland said. The Copelands have slated two volunteer work days as people have asked how they can help the business.
On Feb. 18, volunteers are needed for general cleaning, small repairs and preparation for painting the interior.
On Feb. 25, volunteers are needed to paint the interior of the restaurant, among other small jobs.
Anyone looking to volunteer can contact the owners at office@thelittlegrill.com.
To help with start-up costs, The Little Grill is selling “personal grill accounts” for $1,000. Once the restaurant is open, the account can be used like a gift card, to purchase meals and leave tips.
Folks can simply go up to the register and give their account name to use the credit, Ron Copeland said.
The personal grill accounts do not expire, he added. Anyone who wants to purchase a personal grill account can contact Ron Copeland directly at ron@thelittlegrill.com.
Ron Copeland first bought The Little Grill in 1992 and married Melaine in 1994. The Copelands owned and operated the restaurant until 2003, when they re-imagined The Little Grill as a worker-owned collective and sold the restaurant to a group of ten employees.
The Little Grill Collective closed doors in September, until the Copelands purchased it, announced in a January press release.
