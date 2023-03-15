The Valley Chorale presents its 2023 spring concert “OF LOVE, WAR & TRIUMPH”, a contemplative hour of beautiful and thought-provoking music, under the baton of Artistic Director & Conductor Mr. Drew A. Young.
Join the chorale as it explores in song the essential moments in life — love, loss, joy and despair — that define us, both as humans and as Americans. Ranging from traditional Appalachian folk music to new works by contemporary composers, the spring 2023 concert is a meditation on what it means to be "us."
Concert Info
Saturday, April 22, 7 p.m.
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 300 W. Frederick Street, Staunton
The concert is $12 [for ages 18 and up, children free] and tickets go on sale April 1 on our website TheValleyChorale.org. The program lasts one hour.
For further information, our phone number is 540-635-4842 or email us at FrontRoyalSings@yahoo.com.
