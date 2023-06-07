The Valley Votes Project, a non-partisan organization funded by The Scholars Strategy Network, announced its final community event to build trust in local elections through educational programming and voter engagement, the group announced in a press release.
As the project concludes its series of events focused on the midterm elections, it now shifts its focus toward the upcoming 2023 general election and beyond. The event will take place Friday, June 9, serving as a prelude to early voting for the primaries, which commences on June 10, the press release stated.
This eagerly anticipated event will be held at the Lucy Simms Center Auditorium in Harrisonburg, 6:30–7:30 p.m. on June 9. Attendees can also join the event remotely via the live stream on the Valley Votes Project’s YouTube channel, ensuring widespread accessibility and inclusivity, the press released stated.
The Valley Votes Project, which started in September 2022, has organized five events aimed at instilling trust in local elections through educational initiatives and active voter engagement. As the project’s final event, this this event is aimed at empowering the Shenandoah Valley community to actively participate in the democratic process, by building trust, engaging in the process, and asking questions, the press release stated.
The event will provide a platform for attendees to learn about the various opportunities available for active involvement in local civic and community organizations within Harrisonburg and the broader Valley region, beyond elections. Community leaders will join the panel to share their insights on the importance of civic engagement broadly defined and provide valuable guidance on how individuals can contribute to the betterment of their communities in many different ways. By highlighting the reciprocal relationship between civic engagement and voting, the event aims to inspire and equip attendees to become change agents within their own spheres of influence, the release stated.
“We are grateful for the support of The Scholars Strategy Network in bringing The Valley Votes Project to fruition and for helping us learn how to make our community a more civically active place,” said Benjamin Blankenship, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology at James Madison University and co-leader of The Valley Votes Project, along with Bobbi Gentry, Ph.D., professor of political science from Bridgewater College. “Our final event marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering trust in local elections and empowering the Shenandoah Valley community to actively participate in the democratic process at all levels.”
In addition to the informative discussions, this free event will offer an enjoyable experience for all participants that includes interactive discussion and Q&A. Complimentary food will be provided, and attendees will have the opportunity to win raffle prizes. Everyone, regardless of their political affiliation, to attend and join us in our mission to build trust in elections and strengthen civic engagement in the Shenandoah Valley, the press release stated.
For more information about The Valley Votes Project’s final community event, please visit valleyvotesproject.com. If anyone has questions or require further assistance, please, contact Dr. Benjamin Blankenship at blankebt@jmu.edu or 540-568-4915.
