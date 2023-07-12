In Harrisonburg, during the past six months of 2023, there have been more thefts from vehicles than there were in the entire year in 2022.
Lt. Todd Miller, in the Criminal Investigations Division of Harrisonburg Police Department shed light on criminal activity involving motor vehicles in Harrisonburg City.
Miller provided the number of cases of theft from motor vehicles in the city, but he cautioned that statistics could change, because sometimes reports of crimes are not reported right away. As a result, some of the data could change.
In 2022 there were 109 cases of theft from unlocked motor vehicles, and in 2023, from January 1 to July 6, there have been 118 cases of thefts from unlocked motor vehicles, according to Miller.
“So, we've already surpassed all of last year in the first six months of 2023," he said. "That's a pretty significant increase from last year to this year."
Miller said there are measures to decrease the likelihood of something being stolen from a vehicle.
He recommended parking in a well-lit area, preferably one with cameras, rolling up vehicle windows, locking the doors and keeping valuables out of sight. Money, purses, laptops, cell phones and computers are all items that are being stolen out of vehicles, according to Miller.
These are items that are in “plain sight.”
“People are going to be more enticed to get into your car to take that,” said Miller.
Miller recommended putting items in the trunk, under a blanket or — the “best case scenario” — remove items from the vehicle all together.
“If we can remove that temptation, then the chances of being victimized, I think, drastically reduced,” said Miller.
From June 2022 to June 2023, there were 15 firearms stolen from unlocked motor vehicles.
Miller reported that it is “concerning for us because I know it means they're potentially in someone else's hands who shouldn't have it, or they can be used in some type of criminal case.”
Another concern for stolen guns is that they could end up in the hands of children, said Miller.
Knowing that the stolen guns are “circulating through the community,” raises concerns according to Miller.
“Responsible gun ownership means that we secure them,” Miller said.
In Virginia, open carry is legal for those that can legally possess a firearm. There are some restrictions of where Virginians can carry.
“Otherwise, it's legal to carry firearms as long as you have it open and visible,” said Miller.
The HPD provides gun locks, and Miller said the department encourages gun owners to use gun locks and gun safes.
“So if you don't have one available, we encourage you or stop by the police department and pick one up free of charge,” said Miller.
“Good techniques can eliminate as many crimes of opportunity as we can," Miller said. "Theft from a locked motor vehicle, for the year 2022, we had 16, compared to 109 from unlocked motor vehicles."
As of July 6, in 2023 there have been three thefts from a locked motor vehicle compared to thefts from 118 unlocked motor vehicles this year, according to Miller.
“You decrease the likelihood of being victimized if you just lock your doors,” he said.
In 2020, 58% of stolen motor vehicles were unlocked with the keys in them.
“So far this year, 68% of our stolen motor vehicles have been unlocked with the keys in them,” according to Miller.
Miller, highly suggested to “lock the doors and remove the keys from the vehicle.”
“We have a good safe area here," he continued. “But there's just those people out there that like to take advantage of those opportunities. So, let's not give them that opportunity."
Crime solvers in Harrisonburg can be reached at 540-574-5050.
Miller encourages “anyone with information about criminal activity to call and report that to us. And tipsters are also eligible for a monetary award if their information leads to an arrest.”
“If it looks wrong and it feels wrong, it probably is,” said Miller.
Callers can be anonymous.
Information can also be reported to HPD at 540-434-4436 or 911 if it's an emergency.
