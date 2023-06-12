Friday, June 9 saw the long-anticipated grand opening of Harrisonburg’s own Crumbl Cookies storefront thanks to brothers and franchise owners Paul, Preston and Larry Howell.
The national sensation Crumbl Cookies was created in Utah in 2017 by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, and due to the excitement over the product, in just a few years it has expanded to over 800 locations in 49 states and two recent locations in Canada.
The concept is freshly baked cookies with a rotating menu of nearly 300 recipes. Customers will explore new options all the time and are guaranteed to discover new favorites frequently. At the center of it all is Crumbl Cookies’ award-winning chocolate chip, but the menu of specialty flavors like caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, s’mores, key lime pie and galaxy brownie will encourage some tasting adventures for customers.
The cookies have a generous size and unique flavors. The opening week selection is mouthwatering, including ‘nilla bean cupcake, a vanilla bean cookie with cream cheese frosting; cinnamon frybread, a frybread cookie with cinnamon buttercream; and a simple lemonade sugar cookie.
Bringing the store to the community in Harrisonburg marks a huge and profound shift in the lives of the Howell brothers who, over the previous few years, have intentionally transitioned to more joyful work from high-stress, high-stakes careers.
"We came from jobs that were very stressful, with a lot on the line,” said Paul Howell. “But this is a lot more fun. We try to keep it light. It brings happiness to people. Who doesn't want a good cookie?”
The joyful, light experience of the cookies themselves is reflected in the entire store concept, with greetings of "welcome to Crumbl" echoing through the space with each new customer, a bright, open space where the cookies can be seen at every stage of baking, a cheerful, yet busy, staff clearly enjoy the product and environment, and then ultimately happy customers leaving with a unique treat.
"We hire all local employees, train them and make sure we have a really positive work environment for them," said Paul Howell, of the staff, which sees the creation of 60 new local jobs for this storefront alone.
The operating hours of Crumbl Cookies demonstrates the need for so many jobs at this store. Open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, customers need never miss the opportunity to pick up their favorite cookie.
“Then we have to come in early so we have cookies prepared by 8 a.m.,” said Paul Howell, “so it’s a good 18 hours a day.”
On opening day Friday, June 9, the store had seen its morning rush already by 8:30 a.m. and was still receiving a steady stream of excited customers throughout the morning, with another rush expected by lunchtime.
Another unique factor in the Crumbl Cookies experience is the offer of an app that allows customers to proactively engage with their tasting journey. Each Sunday evening at 8 p.m., the menu for the coming week is revealed via the app. Customers can set notifications for their favorites and be alerted when it will be available. Starting June 14, Harrisonburg customers will be able to utilize the app for online ordering for delivery, curbside pickup, catering and even national shipping.
A recent addition to the Crumbl Cookies app is a cookie journal feature, where cookie fans can rate and review every cookie option ever produced by the company, giving customers the ability to track their experiences through each of the flavors.
One of the brothers, Larry Howell, will act as the full-time manager of the Harrisonburg store, and by 8:30 a.m. on opening day, just half an hour into service, he was already busy coordinating the energetic staff, welcoming customers and setting an exciting and welcoming tone for what will be a unique experience for the city's community.
