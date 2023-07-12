Three candidates, Hollie Cave, Paula Lam and Brian Long applied for the Rockingham County School Board District 5 vacancy, according to school board chair Jackie Lohr.
The board will appoint an applicant to the vacancy, whose term will run from August to December 2023, according to information posted on the RCPS school board website.
A public hearing will be held July 31 at the Rockingham County Administration Center where community members will be able to share their views on the applicants as well as nominate other candidates for the position, Lohr said.
The school board will hold interviews with applicants, which will be open to the public. The interviews are currently planned for August 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. but are subject to change.
Lohr said the board is planning to announce the appointed member at the regular August 7 meeting but has until August 14 to announce the position.
All three candidates are from Elkton. Both Cave and Lam are running for the District 5 seat in the upcoming November general election.
