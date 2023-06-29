As Pride Month 2023 draws to a close, three local organizations are set to see the month out with a jam-packed event featuring pole dancing, drag queens, and roller derby.
Rocktown Rollers, Rhinestone Productions and Pink Ambition Pole Fitness will join forces for the two-hour, non-stop collaboration Rollers, Polers and Queens! Oh My will be held Thursday, June 29, at Funky’s Skate Center.
Jayda Knight
The "And Queens!" of the event will feature drag queen performances provided by Rhinestone Productions, founded by Jayda Knight, a local drag queen and business owner. Nearly 20 years ago, Knight produced the first shows for Harrisonburg Pride on the outskirts of the city and began offering annual shows featuring artists from all around Virginia, all keen to come and perform in Harrisonburg.
After recognizing the popularity of the events, Knight founded Rhinestone Productions and moved the work downtown.
"Once I started doing that and doing it once a year, it got to be really popular, and I thought to myself, well if we can do this once a year and it's such a success, I want to do this more often,” Knight said.
Moving the shows downtown to the Artful Dodger monthly not only provided sell-out, celebratory shows for audiences but also filled a gap that Knight said was missing in while growing up in the city. Knight said seeing the booming attendance and positive feedback for the shows was the spark.
"This is what I need to do, and create that environment for the younger generation," Knight said. “I didn't realize the impact that we had on the community in terms of having an outlet to come to once a month.”
To date, one of the core values of Rhinestone Productions, aside from celebrating inclusion and diversity, is supporting its local community through partnerships, raising awareness for charities and fundraising.
“We also work with all the local colleges,” Knight said. “We go and do all the events, LGBTQ+ events, and panel discussions with the universities.”
On how Knight came to drag performances, and what it means to Knight and the queens of Rhinestone Productions, Knight's first experience with drag was the start of it all.
“I had a fear of speaking in front of people,” Knight said but recalled finding confidence in everyday life by becoming a performer. “It was like a test for myself ... This was my way of feeling out my own little space, that I have full control of.”
Now Rhinestone Productions supports and promotes a range of other performers regardless of age, race and body type, all discovering the same joy of performance themselves. Knight spoke about the experience of putting on a character and celebrating each other as transformative.
“Transformation, tapping into an alter ego," Knight said, "the joy it brings us as entertainers, using our platforms in a most positive way.”
Additionally, Knight's partner Chad Walters own local business In2gr8ion, designing and making wigs for drag performers. Recently, Walters' wigs have been featured on Rue Pauls Drag Race, in Rhinestone Productions shows, and even ship internationally for drag queens around the world.
Pink Ambition
The "Polers" of the evening will be representing Pink Ambition Pole Fitness. Founder and teacher Karen McIntyre started the company eight years ago when a studio she was teaching in closed down, causing her students to be concerned that their opportunity to continue the craft would disappear. Taking the leap from teacher to business owner was a huge step, she said, but one that eight years later has proved to be worth it for the staff and students.
McIntyre is passionate about pole dancing and dispelling assumptions around the art form and fitness potential, citing the form's origins in the 15th century, and a long history dissociated with the strip club performances so often associated with the craft today.
"Typically when I say pole dancer everybody goes, 'Oh so you're a stripper,’" McIntyre said. “We want to do shows so people can see that pole, yes, it can be that, but it's so much more as well. It's athletic, it's sassy, it's sexy, it can be funny. We want to show people that not only is it different from what their mind automatically thinks of but also to show the diversity in our students and staff.”
Offering a range of classes from single drop-in sessions, to private lessons and a range of membership packages, the company seeks to celebrate the potential of the body in a unique and challenging way, with a focus on fitness and inclusion for all.
Working with over 500 students a year, and insisting on students having their own pole to work with in class, McIntyre is very focused on the experience of each individual.
"I have structured my studio to make sure everyone gets a pole,” she said. "If you are only here for an hour and you only get to use the apparatus for half of that, then you aren't going to get a good workout."
Typically a session with Pink Ambition Pole Fitness takes the form of a warm-up, some strength and conditioning work then exploring the techniques behind tricks.
"This is more of a trick-based studio, as opposed to a dance-based studio,” McIntyre said. “So we focus more on the technique of the tricks, then we do put them together, and we have some choreography and combo classes to teach how to put the tricks together.”
Pink Ambition Pole Fitness’ performance on Thursday will include teachers and students sharing their skills, and “making hard things look easy,” according to McIntyre.
Rocktown Rollers
The "Rollers" of the night will be Harrisonburg’s own Rocktown Rollers roller derby team, who took on its first competitive season in 2009 and has been providing inclusive and celebratory events since.
Described as "skater owned and operated," the mission of Rocktown Rollers fits into Thursday's celebrations for pride night. According to its website, the organization is “dedicated to supporting local businesses and charities, serving as positive role models in the community, respecting diversity, and providing quality sports entertainment.”
Members of the Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association, Rocktown Rollers' bouts will typically last for one hour, as two 30-minute periods. A period will feature multiple "jams," which is two minutes of play, where teams score points by assisting their "jammer" in lapping members of the opposing team.
On the evening of Rollers, Polers, and Queens! Oh My!, Rocktown rollers will present a mini bout to demo and introduce those unfamiliar with the sport to what roller derby looks like.
Rollers, Polers, and Queens! Oh My is Thursday, June 29, at Funky’s Skate Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at https://funkysskatecenter.com/ and $12 at the door.
For more information about Rhinestone Productions, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RhinestoneProductionsva/ or visit https://www.in2gr8ion.com/ for more info on Chad Walter's work with Wigs.
Visit https://www.pinkambitionfitness.com/ for more information on classes and shows with Pink Ambition Pole Fitness.
For info on Rocktown Rollers, schedules and upcoming bouts visit http://www.rocktownrollers.com/.
