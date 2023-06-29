There will be a three-month closure of Beaver Creek Road, or Route 752, in Rockingham County starting Wednesday, according to a press release from VDOT.
It is scheduled to reopen Sept. 28. The date of reopening is subject to change, according to the press release.
The closure is due to a bridge crew replacing a small bridge over Spring Creek, which is located near the intersection of Spring Creek and Beaver Creek Roads.
Beaver Creek Road is a secondary road, according to a VDOT representative. It is located west of the Montezuma area of Rockingham County.
Per the press release, Route 752 will be closed between Route 613, or Spring Creek Road, and Route 745, Martin Miller Road
Local traffic will have access to the properties along the closed part of Route 752, the press release said. All other traffic will need to use the detour.
The detour will take drivers heading north along Spring Creek Road all the way to its intersection with Ottobine Road. Drivers can travel east via Ottobine Road until Silver Creek Road, where they may travel south to bypass the closure on Beaver Creek Road.
Likewise, traffic heading east on Beaver Creek Road will take a detour north on Silver Creek Road and travel west on Ottobine.
The press release stated that more information about traffic alerts can be found by calling 511 or visiting 511Virginia.org. Contact VDOT Customer Service Center at any time. Call 1-800-367-7623, or 1-800-FOR- ROAD, to report road hazards, ask transportation questions or get information related to Virginia’s roads.
