As the largest agricultural fair in the state, the Rockingham County Fair has been an integral part of this area's story that's seven and a half decades in the making and still going strong.
The fair had its humble debut as a three-day event hosted at Linville Edom High School in 1949. As the story goes, the commercial exhibit chairman had each of the booth partitions nailed to the gym floor — to the great displeasure of the school principal — 5,000 people were in attendance. With plenty of moving and shaking in between, the Rockingham County Fair finally settled in its current location in 1980.
Memories of the fair's history are preserved by those that have been in attendance since the very beginning — or a good number of years at least.
Doris Whitmore — who was a freshman at Bridgewater College at the time — was there in 1949 and she's been part of the fair family ever since. She even served as the fair's president for a time.
"There's something about the fair that gets in your blood and never leaves," Whitmore said.
According to Whitmore, the historic significance of the county fair was its way of bringing an entire community together and showcasing the homemaking and agricultural products that its members had worked hard to produce all year and to educate 4-H and FFA youth in agricultural pursuits. In many ways, the purpose of the fair is the same today as it was back then.
Dennis Cupp — who served as general manager of the fair for 30 years — mentioned that he was impressed with the involvement from the county and city today that just didn't happen in the '60s.
"[When so many businesses are involved] it makes the whole community feel like they are a special part of the fair," Whitmore echoed.
Both Whitmore and Cupp sat at a table piled with scrapbooks from the past inside the exhibit hall at this year's fair. The scrapbooks on display were award-winning entries in a contest put on by the International Fair Association. Cupp pulled out a copy of a book called "America's County Fairs" written by Drake Hokanson and Carol Kratz in which Rockingham is mentioned throughout. Cupp said he wished he could find a copy of the New York Times cook book that the fair was part of too.
While they were flipping through and chatting, an old friend of Cupp's walked up to say hello.
"Eventually you get so old it's hard to find many people you know," Bob Burkholder said with a laugh.
Burkholder grew up in Dale Enterprise and was part of the first graduating class — along with Cupp — from Turner Ashby High School where he also served as the school's first FFA chapter president. Now a resident of Greene County, Burkholder drives across the mountain year after year to see old friends. One memory he recalled on the spot were of the old tractor pulls where there was nothing but a snow fence between the crowd and machine.
This year, he brought along his daughter, granddaughter and two great-granddaughters — bringing to life the idea that the Rockingham County fair truly is a family fair that leaves a legacy on everyone who goes.
Current fair president Keith Sheets' relationship with the fair goes way back as he remembers being part of the fair for a lifetime. He can still walk through the footprint and layout and envision the fun and camaraderie he experienced as a boy when the grounds were still located on Kratzer Road.
"My favorite part [of each fair]," Sheets said, "is seeing the community come together to pull it off and the smiles on the young peoples' faces — whether they are in the barns or on the midway — is the best."
