A light chatter filled the inside of Thunderbird Cafe, as families and couples ate their breakfast in the restaurant off of 42 Island Ford Road in McGaheysville.
A scattering of solo diners sat at stools lining the bar in the main area, with a waitress stopping by every so often to fill empty coffee cups. From 11 a.m. to noon, the restaurant stayed full with people.
“This is slow,” said Shelby Slayton, general manager of Thunderbird Cafe, Wednesday afternoon.
On a busy day, Thunderbird Cafe serves around 500 people, Slayton said.
Owners Stacy and Rachel Rose opened Thunderbird Cafe in 2005, a few years after opening Hank’s Grille and Catering — a barbecue and southern cuisine joint — also located in McGaheysville.
The diner has a southwestern twist, with colorful prints and paintings lining the walls. In the side dining room a mural with abstract mountains and clouds is painted on the wall.
Slayton said the southwestern vibe speaks to the mountain geography of our area.
“We’re like a Southern comfort food breakfast [place],” she said.
About 70% of Thunderbird Cafe’s clientele is people visiting Massanutten or Luray. Many of them return year after year and eat at Thunderbird as part of their tradition, Slayton said.
Conversely, Slayton sees a lot of regulars too. Some come in every day.
Stephanie Slayton, front of the house assistant manager, said that for her, serving tables is a fun game of getting to know people.
“It’s just so happy and homey here,” she said.
While Thunderbird has all the breakfast staples like omelets, pancakes and french toast, it also has some creative drink recipes. Employees are encouraged to experiment and come up with new ideas for the menu, Slayton said.
“One of our burritos is the Jimmy Burrito that was made by a manager who worked here like six years ago,” Shelby Slayton said.
Shelby Slayton created a drink called “Shelby’s Butter Beer,” which is a butterscotch cream soda with butterscotch cold foam on top.
Another popular drink is the lavender mimosa, which uses lavender products from White Oak Lavender Farm. The restaurant also sources its beef from GlenDor Farms in Harrisonburg, coffee from Merge Coffee Company in Harrisonburg and grits from Wade’s Mill in Raphine, Shelby Slayton said. Grits are one of the most popular menu items at Thunderbird.
Bakers from Thunderbird and Hank’s Grille make bread and other bakery good from scratch — in June, the restaurant added a building attachment to showcase some of these.
The restaurant now has a grab-and-go area, called B-side, which is open on the weekends. There, customers can order takeout items like breakfast sandwiches, bakery goods and drinks. B-side helps mitigate the large crowds on weekends, Shelby Slayton said. It allows folks to grab a quick drink or snack on their way to work or school.
COVID-19 threw a curve ball for Thunderbird Cafe — and all restaurants, Shelby Slayton said. But some of the adjustments it made during the pandemic stuck around.
A porch on the side of the building allows customers, and dogs, to enjoy their meals outside.
“We never had even thought about having a patio,” Shelby Slayton said. “We’re such a small place, but then at first we could only do outside seating.”
The porch stayed, and with it, more customers.
Once COVID-19 restrictions eased up, people were itching to go on vacation and enjoy traveling again, Shelby Slayton said. And the restaurant saw more customers than ever.
“We’ve been breaking records every year since,” Shelby Slayton said.
