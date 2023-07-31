Early bird tickets are available for the Scholars Latino Initiative’s fall celebration, Merienda ‘23. The event, planned for Sept. 17 at On Sunny Slope Farm, will have locally sourced snacks, as well as wine and local beers.
SLI is a not-for-profit community-based organization that supports Latino high school students with college access. Merienda, which means "snack" in Spanish, will include pupusas, empanadas, tamales, tres leches cake, churros and more. The Charlottesville-based “Mexilachian” band Lua Project will perform at the event.
“At Merienda ’23, we not only will mark the start of Latino Heritage month, but we also will celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of our students and those who help make it all possible — nuestra comunidad del Valle de Shenandoah," said Stephania Cervantes, SLI managing director, in a press release.
Early bird tickets are on sale from July 24 to Aug. 21 and cost $75. Ticket prices increase to $100 from Aug. 22 to Sept. 15 and to $120 from Sept. 16 - 17. K-12 educators, students and SLI alumni have discounted ticket prices.
According to a press release, SLI has served 159 scholars and paid more than $392,000 in financial support for college scholarship awards, computer awards and tuition assistance since 2012.
