FRONT ROYAL — As sunlight passes through the sanctuary windows of Front Royal United Methodist Church on Sunday mornings, greeting the congregation are the rich hues of more than 45 Louis Comfort Tiffany stained-glass windows, each one telling a story of faith and fellowship.
Sitting in the choir for most of her life, Billie Ruth Bowen, 98, had the perfect view of the stained-glass window depicting Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane. The window, which faces south, shows Jesus praying while storm clouds gather in the distance and his disciples sleep. A bright light beams down from the heavens, illuminating Jesus.
“I often tried to feel how He might have felt, but I couldn’t,” Bowen said. “So, instead, I studied the window — its details, its story.”
Teri Moore recalled the first time she saw the windows. She was 6 years old.
“Maybe it was because I was 6 and small, but they seemed so large and beautiful to me,” Moore recalled.
The Methodist Church, sometimes known as the “big stone church” that sits on the corner of Main Street and Royal Avenue, has been the heart of Front Royal for 114 years. It opened for services on May 23, 1909, after the building cornerstone was laid in August 1905.
“When this church was built and these beautiful windows put in, I don’t think anyone would have ever guessed the money it would take to keep it up,” Moore said. “They built the church for $25,000, which was a lot of money at the time, took out a mortgage and paid it back in 10 years. When you look at some of the old deposit slips, and you see that people gave 17 cents, 21 cents or 22 cents — it’s just remarkable.”
The history of stained glass or decorative glass dates back to the Egyptians, when colorful glass was used to decorate small objects. In Europe, stained glass dates back to the 7th century and was used primarily in churches and monasteries.
Tiffany, an American artist, created his windows during an era when artists were taking their artistic passions to new heights. At the time, Tiffany created forms for molding thick rippled glass using powerful pastel colors. Unconcerned about profit, Tiffany simply wanted to create glass masterpieces, which he achieved internationally, both in churches and in homes.
“Stained glass is an old art form,” Moore said. “It started back before literacy was the norm. An artisan would craft a window that would tell a story of the Bible, usually a well-known story and would try to give that as a picture.”
According to a group of congregants who researched the windows for the Garden Club Tour, the stained glass takes advantage of God’s light to add brilliance to the storyteller's art.
Noting the wide use of symbolism used throughout the windows, Moore explained that the use of certain colors such as blue and white, as well as the number three played an important role in sharing the Christian message.
The window facing Royal Avenue is one that Eleanor Chadwell has spent quite some time studying, since she joined the congregation more than 57 years ago.
“You see the way he’s protecting the small [lamb] that’s lost his way,” she said. “He will carry us if we need him. And the others in the flock — they’re following close by.”
When viewing each window, it’s important to note that each is a stand-alone story rather than a series, Moore said.
The Madonna and Child window tells the story of the bond shared between mother and son, while clouds gather, a reminder of Jesus’ fate. In the archive room, a window with a lily symbolizes purity, while in the front of the sanctuary, the books in the Christ Child in the Temple window suggest a scribe, teacher or founder of a religious order.
Evelyn Ricci, who joined the church in 1975, is often found admiring her favorite window in the nursery.
“This is art,” she said pointing at the beehive on the window. “These windows are art and they tell a story. When you go to Europe, that’s what you see — true stained-glass windows, like ours.”
The first 100 years of the church's history resulted in wear and tear on the windows. Bowen said that there was broken glass, fractured lead lines and a loss of glazing, which gave the windows their sheen.
To last another 100 years, a church committee launched a restoration and preservation project in 2010. It was expensive, costing roughly $250,000. Sufficient funds were raised in three years, allowing the project to be completed by 2013. Each window was meticulously restored to its former glory by Stained Glass by Shenandoah to withstand another 10 or more decades.
Bowen noted the painstaking difficulty the project took as each window had to be disassembled piece-by-piece, cleared, repaired and then put back together, all while maintaining the integrity of each story told.
Forty-eight stained-glass windows shine down on congregants, although one is not like the others. A recent modern-day addition was added by a former minister, the Rev. Gary Heaton, who designed the colorful window that Moore said is her favorite among the collection.
“It’s stepping out of a boat, which is a euphemism that we use so often,” she said. “Sometimes you just have to step out of the boat and have faith.”
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
