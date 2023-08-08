Sen. Tim Kaine will be in Harrisonburg on Aug. 10 to discuss mental health and commemorate recent funding for infrastructure improvements.
Kaine will be joining Mayor Deanna Reed to celebrate over $14 million that will fund converting a lane of US-11 to a two-way separated bicycle area. The funding was provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant program. According to a press release, Kaine helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which funded the grant.
Kaine will also be meeting with several organizations that received funding from the American Rescue Plan, including Strength In Peers, the Community Counseling Center, First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence, the Collins Center and the Boys and Girls Club of Harrisonburg and Rockingham.
During the round table, they will discuss the expansion of mental health care through the additional funding. Kaine voted to pass the American Rescue Plan and is a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee.
We've had liars here before.
What's the news ?
I’ll bet the mayor and her socialist minions ate fighting over who kisses his a$$ first!
