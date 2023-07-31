TIMBERVILLE — Town staff and council members held a meeting on Monday, July 31, at 11:00 a.m. to discuss with a panel of individuals — including real estate brokers and Harrisonburg Rockingham Chamber of Commerce representatives — the potential for growth within the residential housing and commercial market in the town of Timberville.
"As a small town," Mayor Don Delaughter said, "sometimes you like to think that you're on you're own, but that's not the case. We just have to remember to reach out and ask for help and ideas and that's what we're doing here today."
According to Delaughter, the town of Timberville has plenty of potential for residential and commercial growth, but the town is run by a small staff that just wasn't quite sure where to start.
One of the main goals of town staff is to acquire the ability to manage its own streets and sidewalks rather than depending on VDOT for service.
In the past, Timberville did a lot of groundwork to increase the amount of businesses in the area and it worked — Timberville is the only town within Rockingham County that provides such a large number of commercial services, Delaughter said. Now that businesses have been established, however, staff hopes to switch gears to "rooftops" instead and reach a population threshold of 3,500 people. The current population sits at just under 3,000 and Timberville is the least expensive town to reside in the county.
Town manager Austin Garber was confident that even with increased population and development, the waste treatment system would be able to keep up, though the town had looked into several surveys and proposals to find additional water sources for its occupants. The current system is entirely reliant on groundwater.
There are more than 100 entitled residential housing units within town limits, but none of those are under construction.
"We've done plenty of talking," Delaughter said, "but we need to see shovels in the ground."
For this reason, meeting attendees pondered the reasons that construction wasn't happening and decided that more than anything, it was a messaging problem. Successful development happens when there is a collaboration between builders, realtors and members of local development groups and Timberville is looking for a better way to reach those that would bring value to the expansion they have in mind. In other words, the town needs to start a digital marketing campaign in regard to letting developers know what properties are rezoned, approved and ready to be built on.
It was even suggested that some of the $20,000 in the town's economic development authority account be used to acquire proper means for marketing.
The town aims to not only grow in population density, but in acreage as well and expand its incorporated boundary lines in conjunction with the Rockingham County comprehensive plan.
Next steps toward the growth of the residential and commercial market include working hand-in-hand with the Harrisonburg Rockingham Chamber of Commerce — and its members private firms — to devise a marketing agenda and add available properties to its website for easier access in addition to scheduling a meeting with Rockingham County school board and Rockingham County emergency services to share the town's growth plans and talk through potential impacts on each of those services.
Before adjourning the meeting, a Chamber of Commerce member asked how the town thought the introduction of the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail would factor into its goals for development and the consensus was that it would impact them greatly and could serve as a catalyst for revitalization.
As Garber put it, Timberville is "holding its breath" in anticipation for the recreational trail to be put in — and for the economic opportunities that would follow.
