TIMBERVILLE — After a lifetime of working in construction, Alvin Beachy fractured his skull on the job seven years ago and had to reframe what lay ahead for his future. What began as a small kitchen-based and family-run endeavor has since evolved into a statewide fried pie business.
Beachy, owner of Ole’ Time Fried Pies, oversees the preparation and assembly of a quarter-million pies each year. While most hand pies on the market are relatively the same size and color, Beachy’s dessert pockets are made by hand with fresh fruit and without preservatives.
“Everything is made from scratch. No premade mixes,” Beachy said. “We may not grow the fruit in our garden, but otherwise it’s just like grandma’s.”
Apple pie is the No. 1 ranking flavor, but the business produces 11 styles ranging from strawberry rhubarb to chocolate and occasionally seasonal flavors. For Veterans Day, Memorial Day and July 4, Beachy began selling “patriotic pies” this year with cherry, blueberry and coconut filling.
Pre-pie life for the Beachys was far from kitchen-centric, and the shift to food production was a shock, according to the eldest Beachy daughter, Michelle.
“It was very surprising when my dad mentioned it. We’d done lots of gardening and farming; that’s how we were before we started this,” Michelle Beachy said. “It’s very different to be inside doing this. We had goats, cows and grew vegetables.”
Alvin Beachy was inspired to turn to hand pies after his sister in Texas was successful in her pie venture, Mom’s Fried Pies. Previously down on their luck financially, the family tried their hand at selling desserts at markets years ago, and it took off. Passing the baton and that same family recipe, Alvin Beachy brings the classic style and flavor of fried hand pies to Virginia. Within those seven years, the business has gained over 11,000 fans on Facebook.
Out from the home kitchen, Ole’ Time Fried Pies now manufactures its pies from a shed-turned-kitchen space in Timberville, tucked behind the Beachys’ home. Manned by a staff of six to fry the pies, the dough is hand-mixed and hand-crimped, which offers a rustic look. Through wholesale, the fried pies are available in convenience stores and markets along western Virginia. An online map tracks where the sweet treats can be found.
When the business first kicked off, Beachy and his wife would wake up each morning at 2 a.m. to begin preparations and delivery. Within a year, Alvin Beachy was healed and cleared to return to construction, but he said he found satisfaction and peace in the travels of his operations.
“It’s nice to get out and meet people. The places I go, they feel like co-workers. It’s something I enjoy, so to be able to do that full time, it’s wonderful,” Alvin Beachy said.
Most of the workers in the kitchen are young women from Timberville who began in the kitchen as their first job. Beachy said each employee is like family, and he provides snacks and unlimited breaks, just as long as the work is completed.
Kara Wenger lives in Harrisonburg and began working for Ole’ Time Pies four years ago through her cousin, who offered to help out one day, and Wenger stayed, she said, because she enjoys the work environment. Outside of the family, Wenger is the second-longest serving employee at the business, and said she has come to develop a strong bond with the Beachys.
“They consider me their daughter, and I consider myself their daughter,” Wenger said.
Using his skills from years in construction, Alvin Beachy custom-designed various mechanisms in the pie kitchen, such as a pie press and fryers on lifts to create a more seamless and efficient workspace. With his upgraded technology, Beachy is able to measure precisely how many pies are produced down to the minute. On Thursday, the employees prepared 2,400 pies at 20 presses per minute, but Beachy said the peak production rate is 575 pies per hour.
“I feel very blessed,” he said, “the way it has come together.”
