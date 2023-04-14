There’s Beans, Teriyaki, Cauliflower, Gravy and Blueberry. And it all started with Pickles.
While that may sound like the lineup of a hodge-podge dinner, it’s instead the names of a few goats at the Bell family’s house in Timberville.
Jackson Bell, 13, and Troy Bell, 11, are the entrepreneurs behind Timber Goat Soap, a business that uses goat milk to craft soap and candles.
The Bells milk about four goats out of their approximately 50-goat herd for the products. Nubean, Saanan and Alpine are the best breeds for milking, Jackson said.
The Bells got their first goat, Pickles, about seven years ago to help clear brush surrounding a stream on their property. Cauliflower came on board about two years later as the first milking goat — Jackson said she still produces lots of milk.
“She’s like the grandma of all the Saanans,” Jackson said.
The Bells made cheese for themselves at first and then floated the idea of starting a business making goat soap. The family decided to give it a try and scrap the idea if it didn’t work. But the soap was a success.
The Bells sold the soap to friends and acquaintances at first and then expanded the business online after Jackson designed the business’s website timbergoatsoap.com. They now ship across the county.
Jackson handles the website, online orders and invoices while his brother takes care of milking, wrapping products and some invoices.
Troy demonstrated how the goats are milked, which he does every morning before heading to school. On their approximately 50-acre property, the Bells have a small shed containing a milking stand with a contraption that holds the goats’ head in place. Don’t fret though — the goats happily eat from an attached trough during the process.
The goats don’t mind being milked at all. In fact, it can be a relief if they have a lot of milk inside them, Jackson said. The proof was visible as the goats made a quick beeline for the milking stand once released from their fenced pasture.
Troy attached a suction cup with tubes to the goat’s udder and within minutes filled about a quarter of the pitcher he was holding.
Milking all the goats takes about 30 minutes each morning, Troy said. He used to hand-milk, but that took too much time, he added.
The goats’ milk is of course the main ingredient in the products, but there’s not much more after that. The soap is made from goat milk, olive oil, coconut oil, almond oil, lye and essential oils. The candles are made from soy and goat milk.
Several folks have said the soap helps with skin conditions, Jackson said. His dad, Dave Bell, pointed out that most store-bought soaps have commercial detergents and ingredients to help lather them up. Those detergents can dry out sensitive skin, though.
“People that wash with this stuff have more than one time said that it doesn’t cause them itchiness or anything like that. You don’t dry out like you do with regular soap,” Dave Bell said.
Timber Goat Soaps sells year-round but is busiest during the holiday season, the Bells said. The soaps have to cure for a month once they’re made, so a lot of the summer season is spent making products for the fall, Tara Bell said. The business offers about 50 scents, with lavender and vanilla oatmeal soap and holiday-scented candles being best-sellers.
The Bells’ first time selling at an event was the Christmas Market at Showalter’s Orchard in Timberville in 2021, Jackson said.
“And then we did the Redbud festival right after that,” Jackson said. Timber Goat Soap will be selling at this year’s Redbud Festival in Dayton on Saturday.
The boys said they’ve learned a lot while running the business, such as how to operate a website, write invoices, design packaging and correctly store product at summer festivals so it doesn’t melt.
Jackson said he thought running the business would be difficult but has found the breaks in between busy seasons alleviates the stress.
He and his brother led the tour around their property, donning green shirts with their business name and logo that Jackson designed himself. Chickens, dogs and a turkey followed the family around and Troy often picked up and held the baby goats, to their delight.
“Honestly, I just think it’s fun,” Troy said. “It’s not difficult at all to run it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.