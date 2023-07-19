Families struggling to buy supplies for the upcoming back-to-school season have a new opportunity to “shop” for free school supplies this August, thanks to a new program from the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
For its inaugural school event, United Way is holding Tools for School on August 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., an event where Harrisonburg and Rockingham county families can pick out donated supplies and learn more about resources available for families at the Valley Mall.
Amanda Leech, the executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said Tools for School differs from back-to-school supply events United Way held in the past.
United Way used to run Stuff the Bus, Leech explained, where the organization would set up outside of Walmart for three days during tax-free weekend and collect supplies. After hearing about a model similar to Tools for School from other United Way organizations, the nonprofit decided to adopt it locally.
“It helped us to think about if a family needs school supplies … it's likely that they could benefit from some other resources as well,” Leech said. “So that's what really helped us to move in the direction of Tools for School, to think about more holistically, what are all of the resources that a family and a student would need in starting the school year off?”
Rather than spending three hot days at Walmart, the group is collecting school supplies all summer long and has over 50 locations in the city and county where people can drop off their supplies. Families can then attend a one day resource fair and supply “shop” at a storefront in the mall.
Events like these are particularly important, Leech said, after the expiration of the tax-free weekend.
The tax holiday for school supplies has been around since it was first introduced in 2006 but recently lapsed because there was no effort to extend or renew the law, Cardinal News reported.
“With the with the expiration of tax free weekend, we know that there are going to be more families that are struggling to afford all of the supplies that you need to go back to school,” Leech said.
With two children in the school system, Leech said she knows first hand how expensive supplies can be. Previously, navigating the system for families who needed supplies was difficult, and often families couldn’t access the supplies. Switching to the Tools for School model, Leech said, families won’t need to call schools to try and get supplies and will be able to pick out what they need.
“We really wanted to make this intentional switch so that families could come and pick out their own supplies and bring some dignity to that process,” Leech said. ”So you don't have to show up and say, ‘I can't afford school supplies.’ You just show up at this event — it’s for any and everyone going back to school.”
Leech said they’re also planning to set aside a certain percentage for teachers, who often have to buy their own supplies for the classroom. United Way is also working with the school systems, Leech said, to get lists of school supplies and get the word out to families.
“They've been invaluable in helping us plan and really thinking through the resources that a family would need,” Leech said. “So we've pulled in some of the counselors from local school systems, and they're really aware of what families are needing.”
Leech said if the community wants to help, they can donate school supplies or money, or volunteer with the event.
“We really do look to the community to help us make this possible,” Leech said. “That's one of the really impactful pieces about United Way is when everybody gives a little bit to something, it goes a really long way.”
