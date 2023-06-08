BROADWAY — Members of town council motioned and voted to approve the budget for fiscal year 2023-2024, as presented, during its regular meeting held on Tuesday, June 6.
The town budget is updated annually and presented to town council for approval by the town manager. Budgets are prepared to cover expenses for a municipality in a manner that meets the needs of its constituents. A well-planned budget holds town leadership accountable for financial responsibility and helps plan for future investments.
The budget for FY 2023-2024 was first presented to the town council and subject to public hearing — as per Virginia state law — during the May council meeting.
During June’s session, council member Leslie Fulk motioned to approve the budget which was seconded by council member David Jordan. “Ayes” had the vote and the budget — which will go into affect on July 1 and run through June 30, 2024 — was adopted.
Total revenue for the FY 2023-2024 budget is $7,716,786 which is broken down into the following expenditures:
General Fund
• General or Administrative: $787,916
• Public Safety: $716,500
• Highways and Streets: $654,870
• Parks and Recreation: $232,800
• Sanitation: $230,000
Enterprise Funds
• Water Fund: $939,500
• Sewer Fund: $4,155,200
The biggest differences between this year’s budget and the year prior is an increase in some tax rates due to inflation across all sectors — a decision which was also subject to a public hearing at the May council meeting and was voted for approval in June. In response to the property tax increases, town officials agreed to repeal the vehicle license fee of $20 for vehicles, $6.50 for trailers and campers, and $10 for motorcycles.
Increased tax rates that were adopted include:
• Transient occupancy from 5% to 7%
• Meals from 4% to 4.5%
• Personal property from $0.51 to $0.61 per $100 of accessed value
Town council also held a public hearing for an amendment to the current budget that is reflective of ARPA funding and expenditures, community pool remodel, third street water line project and expenses related to increased costs in wastewater.
An overview of the updated budget and related documents are available to the public and can be requested by contacting the town office at 540-896-5152.
In other news, the July meeting of Broadway Town Council has been moved from the fourth to the eleventh at 7 p.m. in observance of Independence Day.
