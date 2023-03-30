A single vehicle struck the corner of Urgie's Cheesesteaks in Harrisonburg located at 425 E. Water Street at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.
There were three customers inside the cheesesteaks restaurant at the time, along with owner Tommy Urglavitch and a bartender.
There were no reported injuries.
Urglavitch, who owns the restaurant along with his brother, said there was a loud sound, followed by a cloud of dust when the beige Toyota Tacoma pickup truck hit the front of the restaurant on the west-facing corner.
Harrisonburg City building inspectors were determining the safety of the structure.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is still investigating what caused the driver to veer into the building.
The outdoor patio area of Urgie's Cheesesteaks remains open, while the inside dining area and bar is closed.
As of Thursday afternoon, police vehicles were blocking traffic in both directions of East Water Street between South Mason Street and Ott Street.The road is closed and will remain closed until the investigation ceases.
The driver will be given a traffic charge for failure to maintain proper control of the vehicle, officials from Harrisonburg City said Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.