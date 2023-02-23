Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is celebrating its grand opening from Thursday through Sunday. Throughout the weekend, customers can enjoy hot deals storewide, daily giveaways and more, according to a press release.
“At Tractor Supply, we are passionate about serving the needs of those who enjoy the Out Here lifestyle. Homeowners, livestock and pet owners, gardeners, hobby farmers, ranchers, tradesmen and others rely on Tractor Supply for a wide assortment of products,” said Ivy Kline, manager of the Harrisonburg Tractor Supply store.
“We’re excited to call Harrisonburg home and serve the community with the essentials you need to live life on your own terms. We’re proud to hire our customers as Team Members. As experts in the lifestyle, they bring more value to our customers with every interaction.”
The Garden Center at the Harrisonburg (S) store carries top brands including Scotts Miracle-Gro and Bonnie Plants, and features an expanded assortment of annuals and perennials, shrubs and decorative plants, fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.
Expert gardeners with years of experience and balcony gardeners alike can find a full range of supplies to get started at the Garden Center. The Garden Center also has the tools to make gardening easier, including pots and planters, fertilizer, soil and gardening hand tools. Other items like greenhouses, lawn tools and equipment, mowers, trimmers, edgers and more can be found for landscaping projects.
The new store comes equipped with a Pet Wash where pet owners can enjoy a convenient washing station stocked with professional grade equipment and high-quality products. The Pet Wash has elevated wash bays, grooming tables, specialty shampoos, use of brushes, combs and towels as well as a waterproof apron and professional dryer, all for just $9.99.
Customers in the Harrisonburg (S) can now rely on Tractor Supply for:
· A wide range of products such as zero turns and riding mowers, equine supplies, power tools, fencing, welding and more.
· Plants and flowers from leading brands like Proven Winners, Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Southern Living Plant Collection, Encore Azaleas and Knockout Roses.
· An extensive apparel department featuring workwear and boots for Life Out Here from top brands such as Carhartt, Wrangler, Ariat and Muck Boots.
· A variety of pet supplies and accessories with toys, beds, collars, leashes and pet food from brands including Purina, Blue Buffalo and Victor.
· An assortment of exclusive brands that offer premium quality and great values including 4Health pet food, Ridgecut Workwear and Boots, Red Shed Décor, DuMor animal feed and more.
· The exclusive battery-powered Greenworks Pro 60V outdoor tools and equipment and Porter Cable cordless battery tools.
· A variety of top brands of grills like Pit Boss and Blackstone, and grill accessories.
· Convenient shopping options including Curbside Pickup and Same Day Delivery, while earning rewards with Neighbor’s Club.
The Neighbor’s Club Rewards program is free to join for new and current customers. Members earn points with purchases that can be redeemed for rewards, services and more.
In addition to being a dependable supplier of essentials for their customers’ lifestyles, the Harrisonburg Tractor Supply values community engagement and is delighted to have the opportunity to support youth education like area 4-H clubs and FFA chapters, along with local animal shelters and veterans. Tractor Supply brings its legendary culture to the Harrisonburg community, and anyone interested in joining the team can apply at TractorSupply.com/careers.
The Harrisonburg Tractor Supply store at 45 Baxter Dr. will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. To learn more about Tractor Supply Company, visit TractorSupply.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.