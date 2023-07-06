The driver of a tractor trailer, which killed two other motorists in a crash early Wednesday morning, was released on an unsecured bond after having been taken into custody.
The northbound travel lanes of I-95 in Stafford County were shut down for nearly five hours early in the morning Wednesday after a fatal three-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer.
At around 4:42 a.m., a tractor trailer overturned on two other vehicles after a crash resulting from a lane change at the 136 mile marker, near the Centreport Parkway exit north of Fredericksburg. The drivers of both vehicles that were hit died at the scene of the crash.
A northbound, 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer struck a northbound 2014 Nissan Altima when the truck attempted to change from the center lane to the right lane. The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the left lane, where they collided with a northbound Subaru Forrester, according to statements from Virginia State Police spokesperson Brent Coffey.
All three vehicles continued off the left side of the roadway and hit the guard rail, before the tractor trailer overturned on top of both cars.
Both the driver of the Nissan, Johnathon L. Booth, 50, of Fredericksburg; and the driver of the Subaru, Kevin M. Paddeu, 67, of Quinton; died at the scene of the crash due to their injuries, the statement from VSP said. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts, according to a Thursday statement.
Wheelman G. Andrews, 58, of Carrollton, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was treated for minor injuries at Mary Washington Hospital. Andrews had been wearing a seat belt.
Andrews was charged with reckless driving and was later taken into custody, according to VSP statements. Andrews was released from the Spotsylvania Magistrates Office on an unsecured bond, the statement said.
Virginia State Police continues to investigate the crash, the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.