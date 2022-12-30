A recent traffic stop in Warren County led deputy sheriffs to make several arrests and seize thousands of dollars worth of marijuana.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tyler Poe stopped a white 2016 Honda CRV at approximately 8:50 p.m. Dec. 19 on Chester Street in Front Royal for disobeying a stop sign, according to a Tuesday news release. K9 Deputy Sean Gagliardo and Sgt. John Gregory assisted Poe during the stop.
Deputies spoke with the driver, Shannon Marie Doyle-Melvin, 25, of Chester Street, Front Royal, and then confirmed that a passenger, Brian Albarenga Alfero, 22, also of Chester Street, was wanted on outstanding felony warrants for his arrest in Warren and Rappahannock counties. A 15-year-old male family member also was a passenger.
Deputies searched the vehicle and seized a 28-liter garbage bag containing 65, 1-ounce bags, each filled with suspected marijuana. Deputies conducted a consensual search of the suspects’ home in the 200 block of Chester Street and recovered an additional 65 ounces of marijuana from different locations in the house.
Deputies seized a total of 134 ounces or approximately 8.375 pounds of marijuana. A May 2022 nationwide report by the Oxford Treatment Center indicates that high-quality marijuana costs on average $326 for one ounce — or $43,684 on this seizure. Medium-quality marijuana costs $266 an ounce on average, and would yield $35,644.
Deputies charged Doyle-Melvin with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies charged Albarenga Alfero with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They also arrested him on five outstanding warrants. Deputies charged the juvenile passenger in the vehicle with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, underage possession of marijuana and possession of nicotine.
