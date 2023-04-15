Two were found dead following a party near Newberry Lane.
The Rockingham County Sheriff's office recieved reports of shots fired around midnight Saturday morning in the 2300 block of Newberry Lane in Rockingham County in the Redpoint apartment complex.
A James Madison University community alert was issued around 12:45 a.m. advising those in the area to shelter in place and was lifted about an hour later.
Once deputies arrived, officials determined there had been a party at a residence there, and two male subjects had been shot.
Rescue units responded, and both subjects were pronounced deceased at that scene, inside the residence, officials confirmed.
Virginia State Police, Harrisonburg City Police and JMU Police also responded to the scene.
The victims were identified as:
D’angleo Marquise Gracy, a 22 year-old male of Rocky Mount, N.C.
A 17-year-old male juvenile of Harrisonburg
The victims were not students at JMU.
The crime scene was processed by state police and the investigation, which officials stated is very active and ongoing, is being handled by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
There is no suspect in custody. Officials said there is no known reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.
"At this time the incident appears to be an isolated one that stemmed from an incident at the party," a sheriff's office press release stated.
Officials strongly believed there are individuals with specific information relating to this crime, and anyone who may have any information of any kind is encouraged to please contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.
