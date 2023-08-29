MOUNT JACKSON — Authorities say two people are dead and two wounded in a shooting incident in Mount Jackson early Sunday morning.
Officers with the Mount Jackson Police Department responded to the 200 block of Orkney Drive in town at approximately 2:47 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to an agency news release.
Law enforcement officers arrived on the scene and found four victims in the immediate area with apparent gunshot wounds, the release states. Officers found a 63-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman deceased. The deceased individuals were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for further examination. Emergency medical services workers took the remaining victims, a 67-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, to local hospitals with critical injuries, the release states.
Police have not released the names of any of the victims.
Police found a handgun at the scene and spent bullet casings in the area, according to the release. Police found one of the victims, who they believe is the suspect, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
On Sunday morning, the department posted on its Facebook page that it was an isolated incident and there was no reason to believe there was any threat to the community.
The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time, the release states.
The New Market Police Department, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office,Woodstock Police Department, and the Strasburg Police Department along with Fire and Rescue Companies from Mount Jackson, New Market, Conicville, and Woodstock, Shenandoah County responded to the scene to assist with the incident.
