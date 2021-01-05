Rockingham County sheriff's deputies charged two Shenandoah Valley men accused of breaking into Endless Caverns and stealing thousands of dollars of rock formations.
Benjamin Lopez Jr., 27, address unknown, and Brandon David Wells, 30, of New Market, are charged with two felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of breaking and entering, two felony counts of possession of stolen property, three misdemeanor counts of vandalism to a cave, two counts of stealing speleothems, misdemeanor polluting a cave, two misdemeanor counts of trespassing and misdemeanor property destruction.
Wells is also charged with felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering.
They were arrested on New Year's Eve.
Both men appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Judge John Hart scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 23.
According to court documents, the two men are accused of breaking into the caverns, just south of New Market, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5.
Arrest warrants state the pair stole rock formations valued at more than $1,000.
Both are also charged in Page County.
Wells is charged with three felony counts of credit card larceny, three misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud and felony possession of a firearm.
Lopez is charged with three felony counts of card card larceny, two misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud, misdemeanor attempted credit card fraud and felony strangulation.
Both are being held without bond at the Page County Jail.
