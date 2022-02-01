A Bridgewater College campus law enforcement officer and campus safety officer were shot and killed Tuesday and a man was taken into custody by law enforcement following a large police and emergency responder presence at the school.
Bridgewater College President David Bushman said campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson died from their injuries.
"These officers were close friends, known to many of us as the 'dynamic duo,'" Bushman wrote in an email to the college community.
Police say there were no other injuries.
The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, with a last known address in Ashland, was taken into custody at around 1:55 p.m., officials said. According to state police, he is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of murder in the first degree and one count of using a firearm in commission of felony. The charges have been filed after consultation with Marsha Garst, Rockingham County Commonwealth's Attorney. Campbell is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.
Painter retired in 2019 from the Town of Grottoes Police Department after 18 years of service.
"Chief Painter leaves a legacy of true diligence, heart, honor and leadership within our community," Grottoes Mayor Jo Plaster said.
According to witnesses on the scene, Campbell was a former student at Bridgewater College and ran cross country for the Eagles. According to an online bio on the Eagles athletic website which was no longer available late Tuesday, Campbell last ran for BC in 2015, placing 13th at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet and was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School.
When arrested, Campbell was suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was treated and released. State police is still working to determine if he was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Multiple firearms associated with Campbell were recovered as evidence.
The Town of Bridgewater sent an announcement at 1:30 p.m. saying the college issued an alert for an active shooter on campus and for those on campus to shelter in place. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed to the public and the town requested citizens avoid the college, and the area, at the time.
1 of 18
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police approach the suspect in the fatal shooting of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus as he lies near the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, with a last known address in Ashland, is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of murder in the first degree and one count of using a firearm in commission of felony. Bridgewater College President David Bushman said campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson died from their injuries.
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller speaks during a press conference at Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Police approach the suspect in the fatal shooting of two officers on the Bridgewater College campus as he lies near the south bank of the North River in Bridgewater on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, with a last known address in Ashland, is charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of murder in the first degree and one count of using a firearm in commission of felony. Bridgewater College President David Bushman said campus police officer John Painter and safety officer J.J. Jefferson died from their injuries.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police form a perimeter on Airport Road south of the North River in Bridgewater, Va., during a manhunt following a shooting at Bridgewater College Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police block off College Street leading to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police secure the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
A police officer blocks off the entrance to Bridgewater College following a shooting on campus in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
A police officer tapes off the scene of a shooting at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Students exit Flory Hall on the campus of Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Police conduct an investigation following a following a shooting at Bridgewater College that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following the shooting on campus.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller speaks during a press conference at Bridgewater College following a shooting that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater, Va., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
Two Officers Shot, Killed At Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College President David Bushman speaks during a press conference following a shooting on campus that claimed the lives of a campus police officer and a campus security officer in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
(4) comments
Likely some drug-crazed (shirtless?) kook who needs to go bye-bye into a mental facility.
Make that an accelerated death row!
An electric chair would be more appropriate...after 5 years of hard labor.
I was thinking bye-bye into a cemetary
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.