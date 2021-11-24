Two women were found dead Tuesday night in Harrisonburg and a suspect is in custody, according to a Wednesday morning press release from the city.
The victims, both adult women, were found in an undeveloped lot off Linda Lane near County Club Road, according to the release. The city is withholding information as next of kin are notified.
According to the release from Michael Parks, city spokesperson, the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.
(1) comment
"Big City" overtaking the "Friendly City."
