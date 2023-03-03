A group of people lined up next to the Veterans Memorial on South High Street Thursday, several wearing blue and yellow. And they recounted what many of them said was the worst day of their lives.
A group of Ukrainian natives gathered Thursday afternoon near Veterans Memorial Park to share their feelings about the Russia-Ukraine war, which began nearly a year ago.
On Feb. 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and west sides of the country, leading to nation-wide power outages that made it hard for folks to contact their family, several people said Thursday.
Andriy Bogachuk said the invasion reminds him of something that would happen during the Middle Ages, but not today.
“It’s really hard to compact it in our head in the 21st century that such horror can happen,” Bogachuk said.
When the war started, Aliona Lagoda, who now works at Sentara RMH Medical Center, was completing her clinicals at Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton. She couldn’t get ahold of her family and spent half the day not knowing what was going on, she recounted.
Lagoda said she had to leave early that day and even considered quitting nursing school because she was so distraught over the budding war in her home country.
“That’s how I live. It’s still the same. Every day you call your parents hoping that a random bomb didn’t fall on their city,” she said.
Lagoda said her cousin’s son, who’s around 20 years old, is working on the front lines as a medic. Bogachuk said his brother-in-law left his two kids with his wife to work as a medic as well.
Some of the folks Thursday said they feel guilty living in the U.S. and watching their families and friends go through the war. Bogachuk said he considered moving back home, but his dad suggested he might be more useful here in the U.S.
Mike Kavchak said his family debated seeking refuge, but ultimately decided to stay in Ukraine to support their country.
As a result of the war, about eight million Ukrainians have fled the country, and six million Ukrainians are internally displaced, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Poland is hosting nearly 60% of Ukraine's refugees.
The speakers on Thursday said the majority of those refugees want to return home.
Lagoda said when Russia first invaded Ukraine, her 19-year-old brother who lives in Siberia didn’t believe it — the Russian news was hiding the information from its citizens, she explained.
“But that’s the strength of propaganda,” she said.
A few speakers suggested people take advantage of the U.S.’s access to media to educate themselves on the war and Ukraine. Nicole Yurcaba, a career counselor at Broadway High School, suggested using the Harvard Ukrainian Research Institute, and also checking out the Ukrainian Institute of America.
Locals can also help by donating to Ukrainian funds. Alex Lagoda, a Rockingham County Public Schools teacher, suggested giving to the Slavic Christian Church located in Harrisonburg. The money will help provide soldiers, refugees and vulnerable people in Ukraine – such as the elderly — with aid. He also suggested donating to Come Back Alive, a charity service that supports the Ukrainian military.
A few of the speakers Thursday said their families are adapting to the war now, a year later. They have gotten used to the power outages and supporting their military.
“Kids shouldn’t know what caliber of what bullets are supposed to go into what weapon. They shouldn't know the model of tanks and war equipment. But our kids, they know now. Our kids, they know now. Especially on the front line, small kids can tell you,” Bogachuk said.
