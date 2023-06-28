FRONT ROYAL — A best-selling author and the stray dog he found in a Chinese desert will share the incredible story of how they met and their many adventures since during a pair of events Saturday, July 1 at Samuels Public Library.
International extreme ultra runner, motivational speaker and author Dion Leonard, along with his dog Gobi – the now famous stray Leonard encountered in 2016 in the Gobi desert — will share story time at 11 am and a second presentation at noon at the Front Royal library.
Story time is geared toward younger kids and features Leonard’s beautifully illustrated children’s book “Finding Gobi for Little Ones” as well as a question and answer session and a chance to meet Gobi.
The noon presentation is geared toward an older audience. Leonard will talk about how he changed his lifestyle to become one of the world’s top ultra-runners competing in some of the toughest and most extreme challenges across the planet’s most inhospitable locations. And how running led him to finding Gobi.
Now 9 years old, Gobi was approximately two when she encountered Leonard and other runners during a 155-mile race across the Gobi desert. The small dog, who veterinarians suspect is a shih tzu-chihuahua cross, kept pace with Leonard for nearly 80 miles and the two formed a bond that continues today.
Leonard said that in his competitions he has frequently come across people living in even the most inhospitable places.
“As I’m running through the desert, there’s always someone living there. As I go running by them, I think ‘what are you doing here?’ And I’m sure they think the same about me,” he said by phone Monday, adding that he suspects Gobi was living among people in the region when she encountered competitors in the race.
After the competition, Leonard made plans to bring Gobi home to Scotland with him, leaving her in the care of a friend in China to go through the three month quarantine process required for travel. Unfortunately, Gobi slipped out of the house and went missing in a city of three million people, Leonard said.
“Heartbroken and devastated” he flew back to China and assembled a team to search for her, putting up posters and a $10,000 reward for her return. After six weeks, Gobi was found by a father and son in a park and, finally, returned to Leonard. She had been struck by a car and suffered a significant injury to one leg, requiring surgery. Leonard decided to remain in China to see her through recovery and to meet the quarantine requirements. The pair returned home in January 2017 and Gobi adjusted to her new life quite easily, Leonard said.
Leonard’s book about the adventure, “Finding Gobi,” was a New York Times bestseller and the pair has since met a queen, a president, and many celebrities as they have shared their story around the world.
While Gobi’s adventure is certainly amazing, Leonard has also been through quite a journey in life. After growing up in a depressive and abusive family, Leonard became overweight, and was a heavy drinker and smoker, he said. Looking for a way to feel better, Leonard took up running and fell in love with pushing himself to overcome tough challenges.
“Everyone has their own struggle and journey through their life,” Leonard said. Noting that ultra running is not for everyone, he said that it does hold some valuable lessons.
“Life is a rollercoaster of highs and lows. It’s a little like running an ultramarathon. It’s not fun for 100 miles, but the highs really outweigh the lows. That’s life in general as well. You have to keep fighting through the low times to experience the highs,” he said. “I didn’t know where life would take me. I never thought I would write a book that’s being made into a Hollywood movie as we speak. Everything is possible for everyone.”
Leonard said that the upcoming feature film is in pre-production at Sony Pictures. “It’s going to be pretty awesome to maybe see Gobi one day on the red carpet,” he said.
In the meantime, area residents can meet Gobi and Leonard this weekend. For more information about the program, visit www.samuelslibrary.net or call (540) 635-3153.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
