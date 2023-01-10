Under local ownership again, WINC-FM is back home.
On Thursday morning, the popular local radio station at 105.5 FM resumed broadcasting from an undisclosed location in the Winchester area. Its new owner, a local businessman Darrin Jones, declined to say where because construction at that location still needs to be fully finished.
Meanwhile, WZFC-AM 1400 — the Northern Shenandoah Valley's oldest radio station — is to be rechristened WINC-AM. The conservative talk-focused station held those call letters until it was acquired by Colonial Radio Group of Williamsport LLC, a Pennsylvania-based firm, in 2021.
"We're just waiting for the FCC to (officially) approve it," Todd Bartley, Colonial's managing member, said of the name change.
WINC-FM moved its operations to the Fairfax area after being purchased by Metro Radio Inc. roughly two years ago.
Jones, the owner of Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Winchester, recently established radio station licensee Euclid Avenue Properties LLC and purchased WINC-FM from Metro for $250,000, Federal Communications Commission records show.
Centennial Broadcasting II previously owned and operated the stations at a building on North Pleasant Valley Road. Centennial sold the stations to focus on its properties in North Carolina, where it's based.
WZFC's current station is on Garber Lane in Winchester. Plans are to redevelop the North Pleasant Valley property for townhouses. Rezoning and subdivision plans have already been approved.
For many years, WINC-FM aired at 92.5 FM. Roughly two years ago, Centennial sold that frequency to the nonprofit Educational Media Foundation, which now broadcasts the Christian music network Air 1 under the WAIW call letters. WINC-FM then took over the 105.5 FM frequency, which previously aired classic country music.
WINC-FM most recently was playing Christmas tunes. After promoting that it would make a significant announcement at 10:55 a.m. on Thursday, the station spent about an hour beforehand playing songs about the feeling of home, teasing listeners as to what the announcement would be.
According to Jones, after the announcement that it had returned to Winchester, WINC-FM's regular hot adult contemporary format resumed.
Former longtime WINC-FM announcers Barry Lee and Paula Kidwell made the announcement. Jones and Bartley said they were excited to welcome them back.
"You'll be able to hear their voices" from time to time on the station now, Bartley said, in commercials and other prerecorded announcements.
However, Lee is retired, and Kidwell works for another radio station. So, there are no current plans for them to return as regular staff members, Bartley emphasized.
Jones and Bartley said that Chris Steele, who previously worked for WINC and Centennial for about 25 years, will broadcast live on the FM station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. They added that they're talking with other announcers about the possibility of coming to work for the station and doing live broadcasts at different times of the day.
Jones and Bartley have known each other for years. Bartley has family members in the funeral business in Ohio.
Until now, Jones has had no professional experience in radio. Jones, who is a certified public accountant, recalled once having a television station as a client. He said that his work with that station enabled him to learn a lot about broadcasting operations, including selling commercials.
"We've joined together in the running and managing the radio stations," Jones said. As they both operate as WINC, he will oversee the FM station while Bartley will continue overseeing the AM station, which broadcasts syndicated chiefly talk and information programs.
"Todd approached me" about the venture, Jones said. "I thought it was a great idea."
After acquiring WINC-FM, Metro Radio was "trying to turn it into a Leesburg station focused on the Leesburg market," said Jones. The station no longer was airing any programs or information for the Winchester area, he said.
In approaching Metro about a possible sale, "we brought a compelling case and offer," Jones added.
He mentioned that the sale and license transfer of WINC-FM to Euclid Avenue Properties was finalized in December.
Jones and Bartley said their business philosophy will be "families being in service to their communities." Their goal will be to provide families — hence listeners — as much information concerning the Winchester area as possible, they said.
In addition, they aim to broadcast local sporting events on both stations, they said.
WZFC, originally WINC-AM, has been on the air since 1941. Its history includes stints as an affiliate of the ABC and former NBC Blue radio networks, relaying news regarding the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and President Franklin D. Roosevelt's subsequent "Day of Infamy" speech, and hosting the first broadcast performance of the late legendary country singer Patsy Cline when she was 14. Cline was a Winchester native.
WINC-FM made its debut in 1946, holding other call letters from 1949 to 1981, when it returned to its original name.
Jones and Bartley said WINC-FM's website is currently being redeveloped.
