BRIDGEWATER — A year's worth of planning, research and creation paid off last Friday when special education students got the first chance to use unique cash registers built just for them to make it easier to count money in their café.
And there were many happy tears shed by the results, said Katie Moran, an instructional technology resource teacher at Turner Ashby High School.
For the past three years, special education students at Turner Ashby have run a café, open to the entire school on select days, that sells coffee, pastries and other breakfast goods. The café is meant to teach life skills that students can translate to real jobs when they graduate.
One aspect of the café seemed to give students trouble, however — the counting of money and making change, special education teacher Barbara Eanes said.
Instead of focusing on the life skills they should be gaining from this experience — customer service, communication, multitasking — the focus was on math and making change.
“The line would be out the door,” Eanes said, caused by the slow going of the money counting.
Eanes had the idea of employing the help of the school's instructional technology resource teachers, which led her to Moran.
Moran said she had no idea how to help, but was committed to doing so. She attended a workshop on Makey Makey, a kit that turns everyday objects into keyboards. For example a banana can become a piano and Play-Doh can become a joystick.
“When I learned about this, I did a happy dance,” Moran said.
She envisioned creating cash registers out of everyday items, such as cardboard boxes, and using the Makey Makeys to create buttons that could add up the money.
From there Moran solicited help from additional instructional technology resource teachers, including Jennifer Showalter, and roped in math teacher Zach Taliaferro to provide students to actually create the cash registers.
Using Makey Makeys and a coding website called Scratch, students were able to create a touch-screen cash register, as well as a cardboard box register. The latter will be used by students who might not have the fine motor skills to use the touch screen, Showalter said. For the cardboard boxes, it will be as easy as tapping a dollar bill for $1 or two quarters for 50 cents.
Prior to the start of the project, math students from Taliaferro’s class met with special education students to get a sense of what their needs were in terms of a cash register. From there they designed them to be user-friendly but also to resemble what they might find at a job at Starbucks, Moran said.
While Moran worked with students to help build the cash registers, Showalter worked with the special education students to teach them about the program that was being created.
And finally, after months of work, the cash registers were a go last Friday, and the response and the difference it made were incredible, Moran said.
"It was fantastic," Moran said, noting that special education students practiced on the registers to get ready for Friday. "There was a huge crowd, students and teachers, some brought their whole class down. And many of us cried."
Seeing the difference the cash registers made by allowing students to quickly add up the customer's café items and make change was amazing, Moran said.
"It is difficult to put in words how profound a difference these registers have made," Moran said.
The café is open every Friday, and about a dozen special education students participate in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.