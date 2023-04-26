United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced today it is moving its popular Day of Action to June 2, according to a press release.
This year’s Day of Action, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s premier day of service celebrating its 30th anniversary, will be presented by DuPont Community Credit Union, the organization also announced today, the press release stated.
“We are so fortunate to have incredible partners throughout the business community, and DuPont Community Credit Union is one of those partners that believes in our work and wants to roll up their sleeves and get it done alongside of us,” said Amanda Leech, executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
DuPont Community Credit Union, founded in 1959, has more than 115,000 members with 14 Member Centers in the central Shenandoah Valley, the release stated.
“Community is important to DCCU and we value the opportunity to partner with organizations like the United Way to help make our communities better in meaningful ways,” said Steve F. Elkins, DCCU’s president/CEO.
Previously held in September, last year’s Day of Action saw 300 volunteers work on 25 projects at 21 non-profits throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
While supporting organizations in getting much-needed work done remains the top priority, Jo Benjamin, Director of Community Impact at United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, said connecting volunteers to local non-profits they may not have heard about is another important aspect of Day of Action, the release stated.
“Plenty of local folks who are looking to give back to the community are unaware of some non-profits and the services they provide,” Benjamin said. “Connecting individuals to learn more about our area’s nonprofits strengthens our local network of relationships, which is vital.”
United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County was established in 1957 and engages businesses and individuals in helping charities meet the health and human service needs of our community.
