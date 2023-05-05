Residents of Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg can dispose of their household hazardous waste materials on Saturday, May 13.
The collection period is open between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m and the collection point is at Rockingham County Landfill 813 Greendale Road, Harrisonburg, Va. 22801.
For more information on the waste collection event, residents can call Rockingham County’s Recycling Coordinator at 540-564-3008 or visit https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/hazardous-waste-collection.
LRTP Public Meeting
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization held an in-person meeting Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m to give residents an opportunity to make comments and ask questions on the Long Range Transportation Plan.
The public meeting was be held in the community room at Rockingham County government center.
Three newly committed 2045 LRTP projects include:
Project 102 Mt. Clinton Pike Corridor Safety, Project 82 US 33 and Park Way RCUT, and Project 62 Bridgewater Riverwalk. All projects intended to improve pedestrian, bicyclist, and motorist safety and connectivity according to comments from Ann Cundy, CSPDC Director of Transportation.
