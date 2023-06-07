Rockingham County council members, staff and community partners met in the community room of the county's government building located at East Gay Street on Tuesday, June 6, to continue working through updates to the county's comprehensive plan.
Through the guidance of The Berkley Group, representatives of Rockingham County have been meeting monthly since fall 2022 to discuss necessary changes that should be made to the comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is defined as a high-level planning document that addresses a variety of different topics and guides decisions made by the county's governing body within the scope of 20 years. As per Virginia state law, the county goes through the reviewing and updating process once every five years.
This particular workshop focused on discussing necessary changes to chapter six of the comprehensive plan — which addresses housing and community development.
The room split into two small groups to brainstorm ideas and answer questions presented by The Berkley Group representatives. After 40 minutes of discussion, the groups came back together to report their conclusions. Each of the conversations and conclusions made during the join workshop will be used to assist The Berkley Group as they draft an updated version of chapter six.
The current state of housing — summed up — in Rockingham County is high demand and short supply. According to most recent data collected from 2008 to 2017, roughly 1,500 less units were built to match the 1% rate of population growth. In other words, the county feels as though they are "behind" across all sectors.
The county has also experienced a shift in the types of housing that are needed and the introduction of short-term rentals has added another layer to addressing housing concerns. In order to describe sectors that struggle most with finding housing — whether affordable or not — attendees of the planning meeting used the term "sunrise and sunset," referring to the youngest and oldest ends of the citizen spectrum who are looking for their own housing.
Possible solutions that were considered when planning for housing and community development included exploring creative ways to bridge the gap between what the housing market dictates versus what county citizens need as well as focusing on improving sidewalks and bicycle infrastructure and the potential to implement a public transit.
The group decided that Rockingham County will know they have succeeded if they are able to stick to the plan they discussed and can accommodate the 1% of growth without compromising farm land.
The second half of the meeting was intended to review the draft written for chapter five — which addresses the topic of economics and was revised during the workshop held on April 4.
As outlined in the draft copy of chapter five, the economic goals of Rockingham County include:
- Support educational and training opportunities for the next generation of workers
- Expand the pool of candidates ready to fill positions through continued investment in workforce training, education and talent development
- Support and attract businesses and entrepreneurs
- Support the continued stability of the industrial sector and other major employers
- Support and diversify the tourism industry
- Support regional economic development partners and strategic initiatives
The immediate next steps to be taken towards moving the comprehensive plan forward will include:
- Rockingham County submitting comments on chapter five by June 13
- The Berkley Group incorporating edits and finalizing drafts of chapter five
- The Berkley Group drafting chapter six
- Rockingham County and The Berkley Group meeting to review drafts of chapter six and discussing updates to chapter seven during the next workshop set for August 1
While the final comprehensive plan will not be finished until June 2024, each of the chapter drafts are available on the official Rockingham County Website and the people of Rockingham County are encouraged to take an active part in the rest of the planning process.
