The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General signup’s results include 732 acres in Virginia, the USDA announced in a press release.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced this month that the U.S. Department of Agriculture accepted more than 1 million acres in this year’s CRP General signup.
This is one of several signups that USDA’s Farm Service Agency is holding. In a press release, the USDA said that these results reflect the recognition the agricultural community gives to CRP as a resource for climate-smart agriculture. Climate-smart agriculture helps promote plant and animal biodiversity as well as healthier soil, the press release stated.
The General CRP Signup ran from Feb. 27 through April 7.
The CRP helps producers and landowners establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve soil health and water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat on agricultural land, the press release explained. Lands enrolled in CRP can play a role in climate change mitigation efforts across the country, studies show.
In 2021, FSA introduced improvements to the CRP program, which included a new climate-smart practice incentive to increase carbon sequestration and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This incentive provides a three, five or 10 percent incentive payment based on the predominant vegetation type for the practices enrolled, the press release explained..
In total, 295,000 acres nationwide were as new land in this General CRP signup. Producers submitted re-enrollment offers for 891,000 expiring acres. The total number of CRP acres is expected to climb in the coming weeks once FSA accepts acres on the Grassland CRP signup, which closed May 26. So far this year, FSA has received 761,000 offered acres for the Continuous CRP signup, the press release stated.
FSA accepts applications year-round.
The number of acres to actually get enrolled into General CRP will be decided later this year. This is because, during the window between offer acceptance and land enrollment, producers can their mind and decide not to enroll some accepted acres, without penalty. Submitting and accepting a CRP offer is the start of the process. Producers are required to develop a conservation plan before the land is enrolled Oct. 1, the press release stated.
