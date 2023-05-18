The United States Department Of Agriculture announced Tuesday, May 16, an official launch of two new programs — Empowering Rural America and Powering Affordable Clean Energy — geared towards making affordable, reliable clean energy sources available to small towns across the country.
Clean energy refers to any energy source that creates zero emissions such as solar panels, windmills and water power technologies. These financial assistance programs have been designed to encourage rural areas to replace their current infrastructure with systems designed to produce more sustainable energy.
“This really is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to help combat the climate crisis while also enhancing Virginia’s rural quality of life,” said Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director. “This groundbreaking investment could also lead to a healthier population, create new jobs and support economic development in the commonwealth.”
The announcement was made as part of part of president Biden’s "Investing in America" agenda. An agenda that according to Biden, will grow the American economy by rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, driving more than $435 billion in private-sector manufacturing investments, creating jobs and building a clean-energy economy to tackle the climate crisis and make rural communities more resilient.
With nearly $11 billion in grants and loan opportunities available, the programs — stemming from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act that was passed August 2022 — represent the largest investment in electrifying rural areas made by the national government in the last 87 years.
President Franklin Roosevelt signed the Rural Electrification Act — REA — on May 20, 1936. The REA provided federal loans for the installation of electrical distribution systems to serve isolated rural areas of the United States. Rather than bringing electricity to farmers for the first time, participation in the new initiatives might just bring renewable energy on a large scale like farmers have never experienced before.
Virginia utility providers have the opportunity to apply for either of the national programs.
Empowering Rural America — the New ERA — offers $9.7 billion in loans and grants available to eligible member-owned rural electric cooperatives, current and previous USDA borrowers, to deploy renewable energy systems, zero-emission and carbon capture systems. Eligible entities must submit a letter of interest between July 31 and August 31 in order to be considered for participation.
Applications will be scored and ranked on the greatest reduction in cost-per-unit measure of greenhouse gases. Projects must be reliable, resilient, able to recover quickly following an unexpected disruption, and affordable.
Powering Affordable Clean Energy — PACE — offers $1 billion in partially forgivable loans to help renewable-energy developers and electric service providers finance large-scale solar, wind, geothermal, biomass, hydropower projects and energy storage in support of renewable energy systems. Eligible entities include municipals, cooperatives and investor-owned and tribal utilities. The maximum loan is $100 million with a forgiveness option for 40 percent of the loan amount. Tribal communities are eligible for up to 60 percent loan forgiveness. USDA will begin accepting letters of interest on a rolling basis from June 30 to September 29.
Individuals are not eligible to apply for the PACE program.
More information regarding the ERA program as well as the PACE program can be found on the USDA's website.
