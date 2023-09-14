Clicking through a small, yellow digital camera, fifth grader Ariana Cardoso shared photos of big grasshoppers and close-ups of flowers she had to get down on the blacktop to take.
Her favorites? Maybe the close-ups — or maybe the ones that are just a little blurry.
“They just give a story all by themselves,” Cardoso said.
Cardoso’s photos of flora and fauna in the parking lot of her school, Keister Elementary, are snapshots of a partnership between a University of Virginia PhD student and Harrisonburg City Public Schools to explore low cost “pop-up nature” classrooms.
“Keister is blessed with a lot of green space, but many schools are not,” said James Barnes, the project leader and architecture PhD student. “So for my research, I was interested in, could you take a little patch of blacktop and turn it into an outdoor learning space?”
In that small patch of blacktop in the back of Keister Elementary, yellow wooden planters that Barnes built are full of different plants — sunflowers, corn, beans and squash, just to name a few — and shift in biodiversity depending on the installation. Two tables with umbrellas sit in the garden, where students ate their lunch before exploring the greenery Wednesday.
Barnes’ research looks into how to accomplish the pop-up outdoor learning spaces architecturally and how students respond to the space. In the next two weeks, Barnes said, fourth and fifth graders at Keister will use the space, while Barnes studies their outdoor learning experience.
“It’s both practical and also trying to generate some new knowledge that will change how we can manage school landscapes,” Barnes said.
The project partnered with Brooke Imber, an art teacher and outdoor learning coordinator at Keister. Imber had her students explore photography within the outdoor classroom. Barnes and Imber both said they’re already seeing a difference in how students participate in education when outdoors.
“Classroom management has just not been an issue at all, student behavior, student attention … When they’re out here, they’re calm, they’re excited,” Imber said. “I don’t even have to ask kids to turn their voices down because it’s not overstimulating. Everybody’s just doing their own thing.”
Barnes’ research has been years in the making, he said, so watching students explore nature and having everything come together has been empowering.
“I was afraid they were going to be super afraid of insects,” Barnes said. “I’m blown away about how much kids are like engaging with insects. I thought that they were going to be hands-off.”
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said the partnership is another step in the city making learning spaces that are engaging for students. Keister already has outdoor learning spaces, as do other schools in the city, Richards said. The partnership with Barnes was a natural fit.
“We are the outdoor learning school division,” Richards said. “[The] pop-up is an innovative extension of that.”
The pop-up, which cost around $5,000, was supported by UVA, Blandy Experimental Farm & State Arboretum of Virginia, Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, Harrisonburg Public Works and The Natural Garden. The city provided the digital cameras that will become a roaming set for the entire division, Barnes said.
The low cost of the project, Barnes said, makes it achievable not only for other school divisions but for any space that wants to incorporate more nature. For schools, though, Barnes is hoping the project will help foster a love of nature in the students for years to come.
The simplicity of exploring nature in a new way can bring happiness and enjoyment to all students, fifth grader Cardoso said.
“Your classroom is only one room. You can only explore so much,” Cardoso said. “But nature is infinite. The fact that kids can wake up every day and expect a whole new adventure every single day is really awesome.”
