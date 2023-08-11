Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R) addressed a packed West Oaks Farm Market in Frederick County on Wednesday morning, speaking about his office's work defending people and businesses from what he called "federal overreach."
The event was hosted by the Small Business Freedom Alliance — a local group that advocates for small businesses.
Miyares, who was elected in 2021, styled himself the "people's protector" whose role as the state's attorney general allows him to "push back on massive federal overreach."
"That's the mindset, whether it's for major crimes, whether it's for constitutional liberties, and sometimes it also means from federal overreach from Washington, you know, the single most dysfunctional city in America an hour-plus east of us," he said.
Miyares explained, "I wake up in the morning and I get to sue the federal government."
"That's a fun job," he said.
Miyares touted some of the policies of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration while also criticizing presidential executive orders.
One of the first pieces of litigation Miyares' office became involved in was a lawsuit involving the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) over coronavirus vaccine mandates for businesses, he said. In January 2022, Miyares joined a coalition of 27 state attorneys general asking the agency to withdraw its coronavirus vaccine mandate for large employers.
"The greatest excesses of the Biden administration have not been pieces of legislation. They are not bills debated in Congress and committee on the House floor and get through the Senate," Miyares said. "What are they? Executive orders and regulations promulgated by unelected bodies. I personally do not think that is healthy for our democracy."
The Associated Press reported in May that Miyares confirmed several of the investigations his office launched are ongoing. They include a review of the events surrounding the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia last November in which three football players were killed as well as an inquiry into accusations of financial improprieties raised by a congressional committee against the Washington Commanders and former owner Dan Snyder.
Also at the beginning of his term, The Washington Post reported that Miyares urged the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Miyares spoke about a "Virginia renaissance" under the Youngkin administration that is "empowering" the American entrepreneur. He championed the small business owners gathered at the farm market by calling them a "poverty destroyer."
"You do more to alleviate poverty than almost anything I could advocate for as an elected official," he said.
Of the commonwealth's current leadership, he said, "What we are doing now with Governor Youngkin and the Lt. Gov [Winsome Earle-Seares] is what I call the Virginia renaissance. We've seen an explosion of the very, very best of Virginia — people getting back to work."
The first person of Latino descent to hold statewide office in Virginia, Miyares was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the Virginia Beach area from 2016 to 2022.
During his address at the farm market, Miyares described how his mother fled Communist Cuba. He cautioned the crowd regarding the political disposition of some younger people.
"When you poll young people 29 and younger, just as many think that we should organize our economy on the basis of socialism than free markets. Now, my name's a little different — Miyares, it's Cuban — I am not a fan of socialism," he said.
Miyares encouraged the crowd to "champion and mentor" interns and the young people who work for them.
"It is so important for a young person to get away from what they perhaps hear in academia and get into the real world with real businesses," he said.
Miyares' remarks lasted about 20 minutes before he began taking questions from the floor.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
