Jeff Showalter started chanting numbers and selling cattle when he was just 14 years old.
His enthusiasm for auctioneering turned the sale of livestock into a career for him and now it will lead him to compete against some of the most skilled auctioneers in the world. Showalter will be traveling to Florida this June to participate in the World Livestock Auctioneers Championship.
Showalter grew up on a farm and has been a lifetime resident of Broadway, where he currently lives with his family. Recordings of auction chants and the thrill of the sale filled his earliest memories, as his father was an auctioneer by trade. As a teenager, he would follow his dad to the livestock sales in Harrisonburg where one of the auctioneers that worked there let him try his hand at selling calves whenever they would come in.
"I just kind of picked it up and liked it," recalled Showalter.
In his early years, Showalter happened to be at the right place at the right time one day when the auctioneer who was supposed to run that particular sale called out sick. Since young Showalter had some experience under his belt, sale managers put him in the auctioneer's stand instead. From that sale on, Showalter could think of doing nothing else.
When he was in his twenties, Showalter attended the Missouri Auction School and made a livelihood out of auctioning livestock across the state in the years following.
"When I went to school, they said they could make anybody an auctioneer," Showalter stated, "but you have to want to do it."
Showalter currently works at Staunton Union Stockyard, running sales twice a week and traveling as a field representative for the stockyard on the days in between.
According to Showalter, auctioneering livestock is an art form. The stockyard is a fast paced, intense environment and requires that an auctioneer know the crowd before the sale even begins. The goal is to make a sale quick, all while balancing that with the effort of trying to get the most money possible out of the animals for the producer. Over the course of the sale, hundreds of head of livestock — mostly cattle — enter into the arena where a small crowd waits to place their bid and exit after a deal has been made.
The busiest seasons for a livestock auctioneer are early spring and early fall. While most sales last several hours throughout the evening, Showalter has spent some nights calling bids until 1 a.m. the next day.
Showalter competed in his first livestock auction in 2007. This year's contest will mark the sixth world championship he has qualified for since then.
In order to qualify, participants must score within the top ten one of the three state level competitions. Since he did not qualify at the West Virginia competition held November 2022, Showalter traveled to Longview, Texas, in December 2022 where he placed fourth — he was only one point away from winning third — thus qualifying him for the world championship this summer.
The World Livestock Auctioneers Championship is organized by the Livestock Marketing Association and consists of a real live auction monitored by a panel of five judges. Contestants — numbering 31 in all — earn points based on their performance in categories such as clarity of speech, expedition of the sale, and appearance. The biggest challenge, however, is the interview portion of the contest — which accounts for 25% of the contestants total points — complete with bright lights and a big stage in font of hundreds of strangers.
Regardless, Showalter has high hopes for this year's competition.
"This year has been the best year I've had," Showalter said, "and I feel more confident since I've got myself thinking that this could be my year [to win]."
Not a single person from Virginia has won the championship to date and Showalter will be the only person representing the Commonwealth again this year. Winners become traveling spokespeople for the livestock auction industry, which according to Showalter, is a huge deal.
"I like going to the contests, of course, but I want to win," Showalter expressed. "I want to win for the people I work for. I want to win for myself. I want to prove to everybody that I am as good as they think I am."
Farmers and auctioneers have always depended on one another for their livelihoods, so it is important to Showalter that as an auctioneer, he strives to do his best. Working year after year towards winning the World Livestock Auctioneers Championship is his way of doing just that.
