WEYERS CAVE — Local delegates Tony Wilt, Chris Runion and Ellen Campbell hosted the 10th annual Valley Business Summit at Blue Ridge Community College throughout the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 1, where dozens of local entrepreneurs and employers from Rockingham, Augusta and Rockbridge Counties gathered for a unique networking opportunity.
The event was co-hosted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce, Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce, Shenandoah Valley Partnership and the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center. Breakfast refreshments were provided by Blue Ridge Community College.
Those in attendance were given time to visit tables representing different resources that exist solely to help businesses start or improve in the Commonwealth such as the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity — whose mission is to provide education and assistance, economic opportunity and access to capital to generate employment and economic growth for small businesses.
According to the business services manager for the Blue Ridge area Ramain Gohar, SBSD's certification division is also responsible for the administration of Virginia's business certification programs for women and minority owned businesses, among others.
Retirepath Virginia — who was also represented at the Summit — was recently created by Virginia state law to expand access to retirement savings and provide more Virginians with a path to economic security. According to brand manager Sarah Pennington, almost 50% of Virginians currently lack access to a retirement savings option at work. Access gaps are largest among employees of small businesses, low-income workers and minority workers. RetirePath gives Virginia employers a simple way to help their employees save for the future, with no employer fees, no fiduciary responsibility, and minimal administrative requirements. Virginia law requires eligible employers to either register or offer their own qualified retirement plan.
RetirePath Virginia opened statewide in late June. More than 8,000 Virginia businesses received their first registration notice by July 1.
"We participated in the Valley Business Summit to raise awareness of RetirePath and answer questions," Pennington said. "Last week, Courtney Thompson with the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce invited us to present to chamber members as well."
Virginia's Division of Registered Apprenticeship advocated for the benefits of starting and participating in a registered apprenticeship program for both employers and job seekers within a community. The division offers resources for those looking for apprenticeships by staffing apprenticeship consultants — such as Kara Joyce.
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry was just awarded a State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grant for nearly $1 million by the U.S. Department of Labor on Aug. 1 to expand the Virginia Registered Apprenticeship program by creating opportunities for innovation, engagement and accessibility in Virginia. Virginia Registered Apprenticeship assists employers with developing highly skilled workers through the utilization of the occupation-specific apprenticeship training model. The program enables individuals to acquire new skills and expand their industry knowledge while earning a paycheck.
"[I came to network at the Summit] because I am new to the area and am looking for where I fit in as a small business owner," Leah Kyaio — founder and CEO of With Respect, LLC — said.
Liz Fuchs — who works as the chief people officer for Farmer Focus — echoed those thoughts when she explained that, "our business is rapidly growing and so I came to learn more about finding employees."
In addition to networking, Summit attendees heard a keynote speech from Virginia Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater that focused on the recent workforce program consolidation effort put forth by Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration. For the first time in years, different departments will be working together to handle workforce development with a centralized approach in the Commonwealth after the passing of a new bill — one that was 30 years in the making — that created the Virginia Department of Workforce Development and Advancement. Slater's critical goal is to have the agency up and running in the next 14 months and be well established by the time Youngkin leaves office.
"This is actually key — and something that hasn't been in affect previously — and that's for one entity, agency or authorized individual to have the responsibility and authority to direct workforce programs across the executive branch whether or not they fall under the secretary of labor or really anywhere else," Slater said. The agency plans to "supercharge" the state's apprenticeship opportunities and measure its success based on the number of jobs filled and retained.
Slater also highlighted three ways the Commonwealth plans to bring people into the workforce.
"One is to pull them off the sidelines where they left the workforce," Slater explained, "and get them trained and back into the workforce. Two is to retrain and up-skill the low wage, unskilled workers and get them into the in-demand, top job pipeline and three is to encourage people from other states to leave where they are and come here to work in Virginia. We do a fantastic job — in my opinion — of marketing to tourists, but we actually need to do the same thing for businesses [and aggressively market the jobs that are available]."
According to Slater, there are over 20,000 open state jobs at this very moment and more than 200,000 more people are employed now in comparison to January of last year.
Virginia — especially the Shenandoah Valley — has plenty of potential for employment and business growth, Slater said. The workforce needs to be trained to meet those needs and in turn, employers and small business owners need to continue to network and learn about the resources available to make entrepreneurship in the Commonwealth a success. The Valley Business Summit continues to do just that with a positive turnout to its 10th in-person event.
For more information about the programs and organizations mentioned as resources for small business development, visit their respective websites at:
- Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce — www.hrchamber.org
- Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce — www.augustava.com
- Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce — www.lexrockchamber.com
- Shenandoah Valley Partnership — theshenandoahvalley.com
- Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center — www.valleysbdc.org
- Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity — www.sbsd.virginia.gov
- Retirepath Virginia — www.retirepathva.com
- Division of Registered Apprenticeship — www.doli.virginia.gov/registered-apprenticeship/
- Virginia Board of Workforce Development — virginiacareerworks.com/board/
